Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson was elected to become speaker of the House in a vote that was three weeks in the making following the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. After failed nominations of Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and Tom Emmer, Johnson emerged as a consensus choice.

The motion to vacate, initiated by Rep. Matt Gaetz, left a vacuum in the speakership, but what emerged is hopefully a conservative who can unite the GOP House conference.

Rashida Tlaib is under fire for pro-Hamas statements. Plus, there’s new drama in the ongoing legal cases against former President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel