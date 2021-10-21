Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday night appealed directly to members of her own party, reiterating to the GOP there was no widespread 2020 election fraud as she voted to refer former White House strategist Steve Bannon for prosecution by the Justice Department.

Cheney’s comments came during a Jan. 6 committee meeting to condemn Bannon after he failed to comply with a subpoena to appear before the panel.

But after breaking down the dangers of leaving Bannon’s moves unchecked, Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, warned of the dangers of former President Trump’s continued false claims about the election.

“Let me add one further thought, principally for my Republican colleagues,” she said.

Rep. Liz Cheney said former President Donald Trump appears to have been “personally involved” with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The congresswoman, one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, drew a line connecting Trump to the siege of Congress during a meeting Tuesday in which the panel unanimously voted to recommend charging Trump ally Steve Bannon with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Arguments made by Trump and Bannon that relevant information sought by the committee is protected by executive privilege, Cheney said, “appear to reveal one thing: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of Jan. 6, and this committee will get to the bottom of that.”

