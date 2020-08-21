An anti-poverty billboard campaign in Milwaukee’s inner city is sparking controversy.

At least one billboard at North 39th Street and West Villard Avenue was removed Wednesday afternoon.

Star Parker[/caption]But the woman who paid to put the billboards up said there was nothing controversial about the message.

It read “Tired of poverty? Finish School, Take Any Job, Get Married, Save & Invest, Give Back To Your Neighborhood.”

They were called racist and sexist on social media.

Read more at WITI and tell us if you see anything wrong with this message.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.