An anti-poverty billboard campaign in Milwaukee’s inner city is sparking controversy.
At least one billboard at North 39th Street and West Villard Avenue was removed Wednesday afternoon.
Star Parker[/caption]But the woman who paid to put the billboards up said there was nothing controversial about the message.
It read “Tired of poverty? Finish School, Take Any Job, Get Married, Save & Invest, Give Back To Your Neighborhood.”
They were called racist and sexist on social media.
Read more at WITI and tell us if you see anything wrong with this message.
The sign is considered racist by the communists, because the sign tells the truth!
Star Parker, the black “racist.” The left is shameless.
Star Parker tells the truth about those in poverty. Those who are elderly, infirm and cannot work should be looked after by those of us who pay taxes to help them, but the first duty is given to the children to make certain their parents are cared for. All siblings have that responsibility.
It only makes them angry for the truth is very hard to face, for it requires one to get their educations, prepare themselves for their lives and make a nest for their children. We are to care for our own and work. God requires this and He said, “If a man doesn’t work neither should he eat.” It is not up to the government to hand the sweat equity of those who will work at honest labor and provide for their own, and give it to those who refuse to work. The taxpayer is the government. It is a government of the people, by the people, for the people. The government never paid any thing. “We the people” pay their wages and to run our nation, but it has become a social organization handing money over to every Tom, Dick and Harry that comes around with their hands out. Enough of this nonsense.
Get up off your lazy rear and improve yourself. Start taking responsibility for your lives. Star Parker was exactly right and may her legion increase.
By taking the sign down, It shows how they want to suppress the lives and keep them under control.
They can’t have just anybody telling the truth out there.
More people who can afford the cost of putting up a billboard should do so. That message should be on every available billboard in the town and across the country. Conservatives should be heard from!
I see nothing wrong, only good. its empowering for poverty stricken citizens to hear a good message. Shame on democrats for making this sound bad. what do they consider better? welfare?
Facts and common sense is a bitter pill to swallow when it is so easy to blame it on someone else, when you are constantly told by leftist democrats that it is those nasty old racist white people keeping you down. Although, it is those nasty old racist white leftists who are keeping you down.
Star Parker is one of those influential people who, along with Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Larry Elder, Alan West, and others, need to be marginalized by the radicals for not toting the load of victimhood! Each and every one has an inspiring story of getting up and doing and becoming instead of waiting to be given or taking from others who have achieved. Thihs is the antithesis of what BLM is preaching and offering! The interviews that accompany the news story are telling because they agree with the advice on the sign even as it was being removed so as not to influence the minds of the not yet ‘woke’!
Yeah, God forbid we tell people the truth and tell them how to improve their lives by taking personal responsibility (which has been dead for at least a generation). This country can only tear people down to sewer level these days, instead of trying to lift them all up. I guess people must like living in the sewers (because they are determined to stay there) so they can do all the immoral acts they wish and that they continue to believe there will be no retribution for.
Have the people Calling it don’t realize it’s her saying it and the other have half want to keep the victim mentality.
Half the people calling the sign racist don’t realize it’s her on the billboard. The other half are happy being “victims”.