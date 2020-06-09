As calls to defund and abolish police departments echo around the country, the family of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death sparked radical protests, are asking for suggestions from the United Nations.
In a letter to the UN Working Group on the Rights of People of African Descent, Floyd’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump urged the UN to investigate Floyd’s death and encourage the US government to press federal criminal charges against the four officers involved.
All four officers involved in Floyd’s death — Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — face criminal charges ranging from second-degree murder for Chauvin and aiding and abetting for the others.
The request pushed for reforms including de-escalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for every police killing “in an effort to stop further human rights abuses including torture and extrajudicial killings of African Americans to protect their inherent and fundamental human right to life.”
Crump called out the United States’ “long pattern and practice of depriving Black citizens of the fundamental human right to life.”
“I have sought the protection of the Federal government on innumerable cases involving the torture and extrajudicial killing of Black men and women by police including Martin Lee Anderson in Florida, Michael Brown in Missouri, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minnesota. The United States government has consistently failed to hold police accountable and did not bring Federal criminal charges even in cases with irrefutable video evidence,” he said in a statement.
“When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention. We echo the words of Emperor Haile Selassie I in his 1963 speech to the United Nations in which he pledged to continue to fight for equality and justice, “until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned…until the color of a man’s skin is of no more significance than the color of his eye.”
Late Sunday, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council voiced their approval of disbanding the police department.
“In Minneapolis and in cities across the US, it is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe,” Lisa Bender, the Minneapolis city council president, at a rally.
“Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period. Our commitment is to do what’s necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth: that the Minneapolis police are not doing that. Our commitment is to end policing as we know it and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.”
Mayor Jacob Frey said he doesn’t support “abolishing” the police department.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yes, let’s get the UN on the case because they’re known for solving so many problems like… um… wait the UN?
The UN has never done anything right. Not once. Not ever. Anytime it appeared that the UN did something right (like defending S. Korea in the Korean War) was because the USA was doing all the heavy lifting. The USA can solve problems. The UN, not so much. We defended S. Korea from the commies despite the UN, not because of them.
Most recently, the WHO (part of the UN) helped push C19 by demonizing the USA and parroting Chinese lies. They were accomplices to the pandemic they were supposed to protect us from. Money well spent there.
Last year they were honoring Greta Thunberg for basically having an epileptic episode and screaming, HOW DARE YOU! Yeah, that’s some good science there.
The UN is the very worst alliance I know of. They’re worse than useless.
You are DEAD right they are WORSE than useless, DrGadget. They ARE, in fact, morphing into a malignant, power-mad organization hellbent on becoming an all-power GLOBAL government, and the USA wealth and resources are the conquest they CRAVE MOST, and is their #1 target. After all, if they can take US down, then the REST of the world’s countries will fall like dominoes into their greedy grasp!
AG Barr has said there were “foreign influences” in the Antifa rioting and looting that has occurred nationwide, seizing on the death of George Floyd as their “excuse” for inciting and prolonging said riots, and it would not surprise me that those “foreign” influences were launched straight from UN headquarters.
and where is it that blacks enjoy the highest standard of living??
None of their business.
Wealthy people own guns and/or have armed bodyguards. Poor people believe the lie that the govt will send in someone else to save you if the need arises.
Let’s think about that. The “someone else” you’re counting on would be a cop. But now you want to get rid of the cops. Think it through. Do the math. There it is. You’re going to die.
Also once things start going south it will be nigh-impossible to find some weapons to protect yourself. You think it was hard finding toilet paper and Lysol for the last few months? Try finding a gun for sale at anything near a reasonable price when waves of criminals rule the streets. Meanwhile the socialists will be doubling down on stupid by saying guns are the problem, and will ban all gun/ammo sales. You know, for your protection. You might accidentally shoot your kids or something. Safety first.
This is going to get much much worse before any hope of it getting any better.
If Democrat Libs are so eager for social experimentation, take one big city like Minneapolis and don’t allow any police to patrol for 6 months with the promise to keep them all housed in their offices so long as no black is killed by another black in the city. Then see how long the peace lasts, and the city does not begin to burn again, and beg them to go back to work after the blacks themselves vote to triple their budget if that is what it takes to go back to better than the old normal
The U.N. leadership couldn’t find their way out of a paper bag without destroying it. They hate the U.S.. Keep them out of our business. They are neither wanted or needed.
And exactly where in the Constitution is the UN permitted to intervene in the affairs of the United States of America? For those who are wondering let me help you out-it’s not!
Last time I checked, the UN had no authority to “intervene” in anything the US does with OUR country. It’s none of their damn business.
Maybe the UN should take a good look in the mirror at their organization and stay the hell out of our business.
Another useless organization the US picks up the tab for.
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, playing his United Nations New World Order race card. Hey Crump or is it CRAMPHEAD, go rot with Al RACEBAITER Sharpton!!!!!!!!
Since the UN is so interested in the inhumanities of America, I want them to set up their headquarters in Venezuela. Great place to live.
But they won’t.
We the People must start demanding our rights too. DEFUND THE UN.
Just goes to show that the Dem’s are using these people to change who is in power by going to the UN. This is that New World Order that the democrat party kept pushing regarding how we raise our children and how to get rid of guns.
Thank the Rockefellers for the location of the UN….
With any luck the UN will tell them where to stick their request.
As if THAT would ever happen! I imagine the UN is ENCOURAGING this mindset, as they are trying to morph into the all-powerful GLOBAL government of the conniving Demmunists’ power-mad dreams.
Oh please! Gloves off. Just who the hell does the Floyd family think they are now. They are NOT celebrities. Nor are they qualified. They are being used by Sharpton and Crump and they are too stupid to see it. They became instant millionaires via GFM so I guess they think they have clout. The circus has become disgusting.
Great idea! Let’s encourage UN involvement in matters of the USA, this would further the call to get the UN the Hell out of our country! Not another dime to the UN, they are not just worthless, they are a detriment to the USA, as they have always been. Their goal is to endlessly suck money out of the USA for personal gain, much as the WHO has been doing. Defund them all, keep the police.
Flash to these CLUELESS people: We are a SOVEREIGN nation, and the UN has NO, that is NO as in N and O authority to “intervene” here about anything! Nor would we WANT them to. It’s clueless people like this who are greasing the skids to slide the US into being nothing but a VASSAL STATE to the all-powerful GLOBAL government the UN is trying to become!
I’m sorry George Floyd died, OK? Though I am NOT sure his death was NOT a Demmunist-produced “drama” where they either planned to kill him, or screwed up and killed him accidentally by pushing it too far. It seems MIGHTY convenient that just as the country was beginning to open up from the CoVid19 shutdowns, and the economy was showing signs of “bouncing back” in a BIG WAY–just the way Pres. Trump predicted–that THIS–and the nationwide RIOTING AND LOOTING that followed–occurred.
Maybe this grieving family calling for giving the UN powers it should NEVER have in this country should consider that George Floyd was likely a black sacrificial “lamb” whose life DIDN’T matter to the conniving Demmunists–except as a convenient way to cause widespread destruction and prevent the economy from recovering from the CoVid19 PANIC-demic that was ALSO largely orchestrated to EXPLOIT the Wuhan Corona Virus by the conniving Demmunists and their complicit propaganda hacks in the media.