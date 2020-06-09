Michelle Obama on Sunday urged 2020 graduates to channel their experiences and anger into moral and political action — to not only call out systemic injustices but to vote and create policies that could change history.
“For those of you who feel invisible: Please know that your story matters,” the former first lady said in a virtual address that was also published in The Washington Post. “Your ideas matter. Your experiences matter. Your vision for what our world can and should be matters.”
“Don’t ever, ever let anyone tell you that you’re too angry, or that you ‘should keep your mouth shut,’ she added. “There will always be those who want to keep you silent, to have you be seen but not heard, or maybe they don’t even want to see you at all. But those people don’t know your story, and if you listen to them, then nothing will ever change.”
Obama highlighted how systemic racism and inequality were exposed, and linked, by events simultaneously taking hold of the nation: the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and generations who’ve suffered from police brutality. She assured graduates that if they were “scared, or confused, or angry, or just plain overwhelmed by it all,” they were not alone.
“For too many people in this country, no matter how hard they work, there are structural barriers working against them that just make the road longer and rockier. And sometimes it’s almost impossible to move upward at all,” she said.
If you have to work during the public health crisis, but don’t have enough protective gear, health insurance or paid sick leave, you’re stuck with a nearly impossible choice: “your work or your life,” she said.
“If you don’t feel safe driving your own car in your own neighborhood, or going for a jog, or buying some candy at 7/11, or bird-watching — if you can’t even approach the police without fearing for your life — well, how do you begin to chart your own course?” she added.
Hearkening back to her 2016 Democratic National Convention speech — “When they go low, we go high” — Obama told graduates to confront “cruelty, dishonesty, (and) bigotry” head on, with hopefulness and respect for others.
“Dr. King was angry. Sojourner Truth was angry. Lucretia Mott, César Chávez, the folks at Stonewall — they were all angry,” she said. “But those folks were also driven by compassion, by principle — by hope.”
She argued, ‘Treating people right will never, ever fail you.’
Obama — whose husband recently blasted the Trump administration — said she was “not naive. I know that you can climb a long way up the ladder selling falsehoods and blaming others for your own shortcomings, shunning those with less privilege and advantage. But that is a heavy way to live. It deadens your spirit and it hardens your heart. It may seem like a winning strategy in the short run, but trust me, graduates, that kind of life catches up to you.”
Obama said it was up to graduates “to march hand-in-hand with your allies, to stand peacefully — with dignity and purpose — on the front lines in the fight for justice.”
She also said it was vital for young Americans to “couple every protest with plans and policies, with organizing and mobilizing and voting.”
“Graduates, anger is a powerful force. It can be a useful force,” she said. “But left on its own, it will only corrode, and destroy and sow chaos — on the inside and out.”
During a youth activist summit last year, former President Barack Obama said he sensed that “among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media, there is this sense sometimes of: ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people, and that’s enough.’ Like, if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, cause, ‘Man, you see how woke I was, I called you out.’”
Similarly, Michelle Obama on Sunday said that while “hashtagging and posting right now” was useful, particularly during coronavirus, it was “only a beginning. Go further.”
She urged students to not only register to vote but to “send all your friends a link to register to vote” and to pay attention to politics from the White House down to the local level.
“Ask yourself: Do you know where your polling place is? Do you know when your primary elections are held? Do you know how to request a mail-in ballot?” she said. “We won’t solve anything if we’re only willing to do what’s easiest. We’ve got to make hard choices and sacrifices in our own lives.”
Translation:
She’s giving herself permission to become a total b—-.
Honey child, you achieved that long ago. Congratulations.
“Don’t Ever, Ever Let Anyone Tell You That You’re Too Angry.”,,,,, “And Love of rioting Democrats means never having to say you’re sorry, at least in front of the media” Try calling out the true perpetrators of SYSTEMIC INJUSTICES like her husband of 8 lost years of opportunity to heal but have only created more opportunity to elect more Democrats like her husband who promise you a rocket to the moon, but when fired either ends blowing up on the launch pad, or when successfully launched ends up with a nuclear tipped warhead of anarchy that leaves our towns and cities destroyed.
Michelle is as invisible and transparent as they come. Her story matters about as much as a Whoopie Goldberg GHOST movie, except unlike in Whoopie’s movie, in her version the dark spooks don’t crawl out of the woodwork and drag the evil guys down to hell, but snatch the good guys and all their hard earned personal property. for a visit to the fiery furnace.
She too disgusting to spend too much time on. How come we can’t get away from these commie traitors?????
COMMENT“— Obama told graduates to confront “cruelty, dishonesty, (and) bigotry” head on, with hopefulness and respect for others.”
Is it cruel to kill unborn babies? Is it cruel to burn, loot, rob, destroy others property??
Dishonesty?? Is there ANYTHING in the Democrat Party that is honest, truthful, moral??
Bigotry?? Are the Democrats LGBTQ tolerant Christians who do not accept their lifestyle or do they try and destroy them??
Do Democrats accept the opinions of those who do not agree with them??
Judge not by the color of ones skin, but by the content of their character”
Bigotry
* intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself.
* stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief, or opinion that differs from one’s own.
According to Democrats if one does not follow, accept or approve of their behavior or immoral agendas. Than one is a Bigot.
Bigot? Yep, I am the Biggest Bigot that ever got Bigoted and am intolerant of a multitude of immoralities and ungodly behavior, BUT, I may be intolerant, but you have the right to do whatever YOU want, just don’t force me to associate with you or your behavior. 👿
If you set your moral compass by the words of this sick ****, your life will be a meaningless, wasted, tribute to misery, ending in an eternity in hell.
aside from the family, I did not see anybody angry during the protests and looting. They all were having a ball tossing bricks, shopping without going thru the cashier line. All the white folks carrying signs then going going home to their white neighborhoods never experiencing the fear of those in the “ghetto.” It was all fun. They should move into some of those areas but Sharpton says “no” calling it gentrification. And why do blacks move into whit areas? Crime maybe? The Obamas hate black areas, see where they live.
She totally misses the fact that it’s the Democrat policies and procedures that give these young people something to truly be angry at. She also does not explain how they should focus that anger into improving things. She says nothing about questioning, questioning people like her who have been shoveling bovine excrement for years. She talks nothing about the pitfalls and evils of identity politics, no, it’s just ‘go out and vote, go out and vote Democrat, go out and vote ignorant.
The official black lives “Whiner”
Oh yes, that SYSTEMIC INJUSTICE, that planted you right into a mansion in the HAMPTONS, an 18 million dollar MANSION right there with the elites. Oh my, the injustice of it all. Away from the looting, rioting and the riff raff. No need to empathize with those people who lost their livelihoods. You and Obama have been so mistreated and we all weep for your plight in life. Your children went to private schools, the injustice, the horror of it all!
The Injustice of Oprah Winfrey has endured. She is a Billionaire. Al Sharpton has endured so much injustice, he receives One Million dollars per year from his CHARITY. Oh my, the injustice of it all.
So tell me what sacrifices have you made Michelle? Did you advise your husband Barack that it was wrong to leave Ambassador Stevens and three Marines in Benghazi? Have you called the families of these men who died? Have you talked with Ambassador Stevens family and explained to them that even though he called hundreds of times for help, and Barack could have helped along with Hillary Clinton, that Barack ignored those calls and went to bed that murderous night,and left him to be raped by savages and to top it off, it was a PLANNED attack. Inquiring minds want to know the truth. Get out there with Oprah and explain to America why this was done to these men. Do the interviews with all of the networks.
You have no moral ground to stand on. Go back to your mansion in the Hamptons. So tough living the rough life in America isn’t it Michelle?
I think Michelle got hit in the head and she wrote “Becoming”, on how to become a COMMUNIST and Anarchist. This is the “CHANGE”, that Barack the communist, promised us.
This coming from a person who’s husband was president for eight years, has made millions off the backs of hard-working Americans, owns several homes and now living in a $14 million estate with the lifetime protection of the U.S. secret service. Wow…She’s got a tough life with so much to complain about. What a disgusting, sorry excuse for a human being.
She is the biggest racist other than Al Sharpton. Try to encourage people to bring change in a positive manner. The problem with this generation is they want everything handed to them and do not understand the Word ….NO! People like her encourage the nonsense that is going on. I will never ever vote for a Democrat again till the Party crashes and burns. She is controlled by the Beast of Rage and Greed and you can tell me nothing less.
What incredibly terrible advice.
And there it is…just wondering when this was going to come out.
Hey Moochie,
Go to H! You are a valueless human being. Your husband has no personal pride and was our worst and most corrupt president ever. You both disgrace our country and your race.
now, back to vacation loser
Well Graduating Youth of America ,You have been Warned , or Scared is probably more like it! If you never had Doubts before about your Future ,You have been given enough by this person to last you a Lifetime. “Negative Thoughts and Practices ” are there in abundance for your choices to Fail as she has Given You “The Talk” Preparing you for a life of hanging your head low ,never daring to be great but to keep looking over your Shoulder because someone is watching you and coming for you !
I think She has forgotten this is America , the Land of Opportunity and you can succeed with a Positive Attitude and a Great Work Ethic
The Choice is Yours, Reach for the Brass(Gold ) Ring ! Your Future is What You make it ! Her husband served Two Terms as President of the United states of America ! Don’t forget that !
Hey, Michelle: “If you don’t feel safe driving your own car in your own neighborhood, or going for a jog, or buying some candy at 7/11, or bird-watching — if you can’t even approach the police without fearing for your life —” perhaps you should take a good look at the behavior of yourself and your friends and ask why these things are true. It is not white people who kill black people, it is other blacks.
Michael, please for the love of God just go away! You and your partner have done a lifetime’s damage to this country and race relations.
“Don’t ever, ever let anyone tell you that you’re too angry, or that you ‘should keep your mouth shut,’ ”
I’m mad as hell and ALL LIVES MATTER!
Damn I feel better. Thank you Michelle.
Absolutely STUPID! This is what is wrong today; too many people are acting out their anger! Anger leads to rash decisions, good decisions require clear thinking. She’s pushing people to act out their emotions to encourage anarchy!
Obama and her accolades are ruthless anit-Americans
The degree of angst in regards to the National Hero which prompted this debacle is worthy of a twilight zone episode.
To recap: A man that was drunk/intoxicated, on Fetanyl, whom was forging stolen checks and passing couturier bills, whom was also the same man that held a pregnant woman at knife-point at her stomach while threatening to kill her baby unless she opened the safe, is the Liberal Left’s Democrat HERO.
Ok, good luck with that.