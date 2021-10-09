The Department of Justice will not pursue civil rights charges against the cop who shot Jacob Blake last summer, partially paralyzing him.
On Aug. 23, 2020, while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Kenosha, Wis., officer Rusten Sheskey responded to the call and shot at Blake seven times.
Federal prosecutors said Friday that they had insufficient evidence that proved Sheskey “willfully used excessive force,” according to a DOJ statement.
Investigators from the Justice Department also reviewed police reports, witness and law enforcement accounts, photos, videos and more.
“After a careful and thorough review, a team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes,” the DOJ said.
Several officers were attempting to detain Blake, who had a warrant out for his arrest. During the encounter, he approached the driver’s side of his vehicle and that’s when Sheskey fired the shots into Blake’s back.
A knife was recovered on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Sheskey was also not charged by the Kenosha County District Attorney, Mike Graveley. At the time, Graveley said that Sheskey was justified in his use of force because of the knife that was recovered at the scene.
Kenosha police also did not discipline the officer, saying that he acted “within policy.”
One for the good guys! A victory over the criminals who refuse to listen to police officers, when police officers order a criminal to put his hands up or get on the ground! In essence, Jacob Blake caused his own paralysis.
One out of how many times the cops got shanked over!?
Then on the opposite side of the argument we have the D.C. cop who shot Ashley Babbitt who had no gun or weapon, after the FBI recently had to admit that NOBODY in the entire crowd was found armed with a weapon! No wonder we have the wild west back in America where swift misjustice replaces true justice, and the emotional impulses of the Socialist created god-man in the form of Democrat party leadership is let loose upon society, never to receive prosecution because the lawless now rule, who were elected to govern not rule, which even a 3 year-old can deduce that this is proof positive that this last election was criminally stolen and the will of THE PEOPLE stolen along with it. If this next potentially corrective election is stolen then our chances of EVER fixing the problem and throwing the criminals out peaceably will be highly diminished, thanks to White Liberals who sold out this nation for the pleasure of power over others, the ability to empower government to steal honest American life force and honest earned personal property, sexual immediate gratifications which will destroy life in the womb, and THEM along with the American innocent. Nobody wins in the end when ALL crimes are ignored, even so called victimless border crossings which tells those coming in that anything goes and anyone can bring in drugs, prostitutes and crime without fear of punishment, and even get socially financially rewarded by criminal Dempcrat party operatives who buy votes and power with their crimes.
IF anyone deserves a charge of murder, its HIM!