House Democrats on Monday introduced sweeping police reforms at the federal level, including measures that make it easier to prosecute officers in criminal and civil court.
The bill was introduced at a news conference Monday led by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and other senior Democratic lawmakers.
Two dozen lawmakers knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol before the unveiling to remember George Floyd.
The legislation follows two weeks of mass demonstrations nationwide over Floyd’d death on Memorial Day. Most have been peaceful, but a number of rallies have turned violent and led to vandalism and looting.
Called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, the plan proposes wide-ranging reforms like reducing the federal standard for prosecuting police for misconduct, revising the “qualified immunity” law that shields officers from civil suits, creating a national misconduct database, limiting the transfer of military-grade weapons and barring “no-knock” warrants in drug cases.
“The Justice and Policing Act established a bold, transformative vision of policing in America,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. “Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets of Minneapolis — the slow murder of an individual by a uniformed police officer.”
“Today, with the Justice and Policing Act, Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action,” added Pelosi.
“Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of Americans have engaged in peaceful protests against police violence and systemic racism,” Schumer said. “This large, diverse group, so many of them young, gives us hope that Americans are prepared to march and fight to make this a more perfect union once and for all.”
Senate Democrats, Schumer vowed, will “fight like hell” to pass the package and called on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to take it up before the end of June.
The proposal does not seek to defund police departments, which has been called for by some activists. City councilors in Minneapolis said Sunday they plan to defund and disband its police department in favor of a new community-type policing system. The idea, however, is far from having unanimous support and is expected to set off a lengthy and complex fight. Mayor Jacob Frey has said he opposes fully abolishing the city’s police force.
The House judiciary committee will hold its first hearing for the proposal Wednesday.
Republican lawmakers say they have been shut out of the planning process, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said last week he’s confident both parties “can find common ground” on the issue.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has downplayed the need for police reforms.
“I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I can just read their thoughts in prayer:
“Dear Satan which art our Government, hallowed be thy name, They Kingdom has finally come, they will has been done in Minneapolis as in New York and Washington. Lead them all into temptation, and deliver us more evil, for mine is the Kingdumb of the dumb, and the power and glory of your image, Amen
P.S. “Help Senate Democrats, and Schumer who vowed to“fight like hell” in your image, to pass the package.
This is worse than de-funding the police. At least when you de-fund the police you save a buck. No, this will keep all the police on payroll but will make it so it’s never worth the risk of going out there and doing their job.
If part of your job was to alphabetize all the folders in the filing cabinet, but you could go to prison if you make one mistake, would you have the same enthusiasm when you come into work? Or would you make excuses and never quite get around to that filing cabinet? No penalty if you ignore it, but prison time if you try to fix it and fail.
Mind you, the filing cabinet is now overflowing with folders all over the floor, because nobody wants to touch it. Papers everywhere. As soon as you go near it, people with cell phones will start recording you, looking for you to trip up so they can get you.
Cops will simply refuse to enter into any potentially dangerous situations, knowing the could become criminals for enforcing the law.
Think about that. Enforcing the law is a criminal act.
Up is down, black is white, hot is cold. This nonsense could only come from the Left.
Looking at this picture I see the Democrats will do anything for a vote. If they were sincere they would have done something in the Obama term. This is all to get rid of Trump.
Susie rotten crouch of the Vietnam days has passed her wand to Nancy. Off color probably, but look at what you are dealing with
Hey Nancy Botox, I think we should have a bill in Congress, that doesn’t shield you DemoRATS from immunity. Then we can prosecute you DemoRATS in Congress for being communists and criminals. How would that work out for you, Nancy Botox. Oh, by the way Nancy, one should only kneel to God.
Nancy dear. It is time to stop with all of the theatrics. The symbolism isn’t working and despite that you could barely get up off the floor and had to have help standing during this photo op. You aren’t fooling anyone with the Botox and the Face Lifts. The gourmet ice cream isn’t helping you with the Vitamin D either. Your days are numbered. AOC is waiting in the wings. She smells weakness and it’s you Nancy. Get ready to pass that gavel, and soon. The WOKE crowd is awaitin’.
Once the federal government puts itself in charge of running local law enforcement agencies, you wind up by definition with only one de facto national police force. Another word for this system is tyranny.
Having read and re-read the US Constitution, I find no place where Congress has the authority to pass any legislation concerning law enforcement within the states….. And that includes the long arm used to investigate so-called police abuses……
Some virtue signaling House and Senate Democrats, led by woke Speaker Nancy Pelosi and woke Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, staged a silent kneeling tribute to George Floyd in the theatre of the absurd to atone for what they believe is a nation that is riddled by systemic racism The vast majority of Americans are deeply troubled by Mr. Floyd’s tragic and unnecessary death at the hands of a police officer and support implementing changes in policing that will help prevent serious or fatal injury to suspects in custody. However, Congressional Democrats are using this tragedy to smear President Trump and law enforcement, claim the moral high ground, implement their anti-police agenda, and defeat President Trump in November. If the Democrats really cared about improving the relations between minority communities and the police, they would spend more time working on solutions and less time posturing and denigrating the police.
What happened to the unforgivable sin of cultural appropriation?