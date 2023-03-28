US President Joe Biden joked about ice cream before his statement on the US school shooting that claimed the lives of three adults and three children at an elementary school in Nashville.
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream – chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not,” Joe Biden was heard saying in a video widely shared on social media.
The US President then went on to call the shooting “sick” and “heartbreaking” while demanding Congress do more to “stop the gun violence.”
“It’s just sick. You know, we’re still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it’s heartbreaking. A family’s worst nightmare,” Joe Biden said.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie slammed the “insensitive” joke made by Joe Biden telling Fox News, “To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement. You know, the president is watching, you’d hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school. And to be coming down, joking about the fact that he’s Jill Biden’s husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it.”
"There's no way to talk about something like this except to say that for all of us who are parents, what we dread every day is the news about the health and life of our children," he added.
Equally sick is the way in which you approach it. But then, its the same guy who was looking at his watch when the bodies of deceased servicemen were being taken off of a plane in the presence of their families.
There is no legitimate reason to keep putting up with this a**. Granted, the replacements in the line of succession aren’t any better, but this idiot needs to go;
The ice cream he just enjoyed must have been the usual rocky road, filled with plenty of arrogant snickers, stuffed inside a waffle coned wavering mentality, resulting in a trailing who goosed the “Moose Tracks” performance.
HE keeps saying “WE need to do more to curb this”, BUT EVERY ONE OF THESE incidents have been in GUN FREE ZONES>.
So how’s about we eliminate THEM first.
COLUMBINE STUDENT’S FATHER 12 YEARS LATER !!
Guess our national leaders didn’t expect this. On Thursday, Darrell Scott, the father of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine High School shootings in Littleton, Colorado, was invited to address the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee.
I am here today to declare that Columbine was not just a tragedy — it was a spiritual event that should be forcing us to look at where the real blame lies! Much of the blame lies here in this room. Much of the blame lies behind the pointing fingers of the accusers themselves. I wrote a poem just four nights ago that expresses my feelings best.
Your laws ignore our deepest needs,
Your words are empty air.
You’ve stripped away our heritage,
You’ve outlawed simple prayer.
Now gunshots fill our classrooms,
And precious children die.
You seek for answers everywhere,
And ask the question “Why?”
You regulate restrictive laws,
Through legislative creed.
And yet you fail to understand,
That God is what we need!
“Men and women are three-part beings. We all consist of body, mind, and spirit. When we refuse to acknowledge a third part of our make-up, we create a void that allows evil, prejudice, and hatred to rush in and wreak havoc. Spiritual presences were present within our educational systems for most of our nation’s history. Many of our major colleges began as theological seminaries. This is a historical fact. What has happened to us as a nation?
“You think I’m kidding? I’m not”. Joe, “I’m not kidding”, you are a traitor to our Country and you are the head of the Biden criminal crime family. Joe, should we call you, “The Godfather”??????
Joe is propped up and being told what to say. The whole joking around was entirely out of place. It seems to me that the reason that this shooting wasn’t taken as seriously as others by Joe and the administration is that it doesn’t fit their usual scenario. The shooting was in a Christian school, the shooter was a transperson (man who thought he was a woman), and no one on the left wants to say that someone who is trans might be mentally unhinged.
I can’t understand how ANYONE who voted for Joe in the last election can look at what he is doing and saying and state that they are proud he is our president and how he is handling the job.
Unless they are also intent on seeing our nation destroyed.. That’s the only reason i can think they are happy with what he’s done.
Just goes to show what a blithering idiot the man really is.
Dead from the neck up.
Has been for decades.
How appalling! He’s an embarrassment to our country.