At a Joe Biden rally of a few socially distanced cars, Biden had his own “deplorables” moment by calling Trump supporters “chumps.” Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables,” and now they are chumps? What happened to tolerance and inclusion? So far, Biden has alienated Black voters, Hispanic voters, and now Trump voters. Who is going to be left to vote for Joe Biden?
Joe Biden is also taking heat for his anti-energy comments during the final presidential debate. Those comments, plus the developing Hunter Biden email scandal has Joe Biden playing defense.
Democrats and other leftwingers actually thought President Trump was talking about real coyotes at Thursday’s debate. Plus, Judge Amy Coney Barrett moves one step closer to confirmation.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I used to be a Democrat, but I no longer feel welcome in my own party. I’m white so therefore I’m was a deplorable. Then a racist ,then white supremacist now chump. I’m not a racist or white supremacist. Hillary made hatred for white men and America cool for democrats. If kamala wins it will only get worse.
Joe has to socially distanced his basket of aborting unborable’s in rallies at Drive-ins, to give the secret service guys time to keep Joe safe from the incoming legions of American peasants with pitchforks he has offended. I saw pictures of his last drive-in rally and there seemed like there were almost as many cars with Trump signs than Biden. His personal lack of energy just matches what he and Obama showed in providing an energy deficient energy policy. He would have America limp to the economic wars’ san strength, as he and Hillary limped to their election finish lines.