At a Joe Biden rally of a few socially distanced cars, Biden had his own “deplorables” moment by calling Trump supporters “chumps.” Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables,” and now they are chumps? What happened to tolerance and inclusion? So far, Biden has alienated Black voters, Hispanic voters, and now Trump voters. Who is going to be left to vote for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is also taking heat for his anti-energy comments during the final presidential debate. Those comments, plus the developing Hunter Biden email scandal has Joe Biden playing defense.

Democrats and other leftwingers actually thought President Trump was talking about real coyotes at Thursday’s debate. Plus, Judge Amy Coney Barrett moves one step closer to confirmation.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

