A convoy of vehicles organized by #JewsForTrump came under attack on Sunday as it drove into Manhattan, Yeshiva World News reports.

The convoy, which comprised around a thousand vehicles, set out from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park, and Manhattan, on its way to Marine Park on the outskirts of Flatbush, in order to take part in a rally there at five o’clock in the afternoon.

As the convoy passed through the Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn, someone started tossing eggs at the vehicles; by the time the convoy reached the Gowanus Expressway, rocks were being thrown down at the cars from an overpass.

We've never seen anything like it, Brooklyn Bridge covered with Trump cars, we're coming out in force, stay home if you don't like what you see, NYC is coming home baby!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/J0rZfWDhld — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

The convoy continued over the Brooklyn Bridge, at which point a Biden supporter, protesting the fact that the hundreds of vehicles participating had virtually brought traffic to a standstill, started punching at cars.

Around an hour later, a car with a Jewish family, including children, inside came under attack when a woman directed pepper spray inside it. The perpetrator was swiftly arrested and will face charges.

Another car was surrounded by protesters on 5th Avenue in Manhattan and all its Trump2020 flags were ripped off. Several individuals then threw red paint at the vehicle. The driver stopped and got out, only to be physically attacked by a mob. Several suspects were arrested.

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

