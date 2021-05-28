Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown voted to defund the police. Now, as a mayoral candidate, Brown is running on a platform of “reimagining public safety.” It didn’t take much imagination for Brown to react when his Mercedes was recently stolen. He called 911 to get the police.
Of course, Brown complained that he sat on hold for five minutes with the 911 dispatcher and that it took 45 minutes for the police to arrive. Perhaps rather than pushing to “defund the police,” more funds might actually help.
Former high school track athlete Chelsea Mitchell had her USA Today opinion pieced edited, because she used the word “male.” Plus, according to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the border is closed.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown destroy the inner cities by defunding the police. Turn the inner cities over to the criminals and see how that works out for the citizens of Atlanta.
“Chelsea Mitchell had her USA Today opinion pieced edited, because she used the word “male.” USA Today edited out Chelsea’s use of mail in the article and put in the word “transgender”. Censorship! The United Soviet Union States of America.
I;d have LOVED to have seen the cops respond “SORRY, but since we got defunded, we are no longer responding to car theft calls”..
You got what you asked for, Antonio. Had I been the responding officer, I might have had a few words for you,
I would’ve told Antonio I’m on break. Don’t bother me for the next hour!
If I were the person on the 911 line, and knew who was calling, I would have told him that there are not enough resources to look into it. Go find your own car.
That is why, ever since this nonsense started, i said the COPS NEED TO start keeping a “DO NOT respond to” list, of ALL those pushing this “defund the cops rhetoric”.
Be careful what you ask for, you might get it.
Isn’t it ironic that the Leftist Democrat who voted for ” Refunding the police, called the police for their help when his car was named stolen on him. I have a suggestion for the Councilman, The next time he needs help in an emergency, that he call a Hippy since he sees no need for funding the police.
How’s about he call BLM!
First time I have seen the opposite end of a donkey on a phone.
These people truly live in an alternate, brain dead world–and wants to run a city, a state, a country? Amazing!!!! Not smart enough to be dog catcher.
WHO is dumber though. CRETINS like him, or the dunces who VOTED HIM into office!
” A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged ” Windy LKaminer
Since even supposedly educated blacks are going with the story that cops are their biggest danger, then take them at their word and do a pilot study. Instead of defunding, i.e. nibbling away at police, remove them entirely not just from a black neighborhood but where politicians doing the defunding live as well ( for sure they live in a white area even if black themselves). Then tally up the changes in crime. There will be zero run-ins with police which is the only thing blacks protest/riot about so biggest problem THEY’VE identified solved, right? The inevitable increase in homicides, mostly black on black won’t bother them anymore than the thousands per year do now.
ONLY if we can then, wall OFF those communities, to keep the rise in crime from SPREADING OUT OF IT, like a virus.
I WONDER, REALLY WONDER HOW FAST THOSE COPS WILL REACT, WHEN TOLD OF THIS DIP ****** CAR BEING STOLEN, HOPEFULLY, THEY WILL ALL HAVE A GOOD LAUGH, AND DOING EVERYTHING BUT LOOKING FOR THIS ******** CAR.
Hahahahahahahahahaha!