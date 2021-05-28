Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown voted to defund the police. Now, as a mayoral candidate, Brown is running on a platform of “reimagining public safety.” It didn’t take much imagination for Brown to react when his Mercedes was recently stolen. He called 911 to get the police.

Of course, Brown complained that he sat on hold for five minutes with the 911 dispatcher and that it took 45 minutes for the police to arrive. Perhaps rather than pushing to “defund the police,” more funds might actually help.

Former high school track athlete Chelsea Mitchell had her USA Today opinion pieced edited, because she used the word “male.” Plus, according to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the border is closed.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel