White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stunned Fox News’ Peter Doocy by claiming that the Taliban are “businesslike and professional.” This statement followed one flight that was allowed to leave Kabul airport in Afghanistan with some Americans on board. Does Psaki now think the Taliban deserve a medal?
The previous day, at the White House press briefing, Psaki stated that the Taliban are not “respected or valued members of the global community.” How could her opinion change so dramatically?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez adds a new spin to “birthing people.” Plus, as America remembers 9/11, we’ll look at a new documentary about that fateful day.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
” the Taliban are “businesslike and professional.” Yep Jen, the Taliban are “businesslike and professional” barbarians who execute people, whip people, blow up people, rape women, rape young girls and take 10 year old girls as their brides. The Taliban are terrorists personified. The Taliban, the barbarian terrorists that Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, Tony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and the rest of Joe’s cronies love and admire. Just think, with Biden in office, the Congress will be sending money to the Taliban.
This supposed spokesperson is just a peon of the left who says exactly as she is told just like bozo. To be mindless seems prevalent and a requirement if your are in any way associated with the left.
Considering the low bar that you people set for “businesslike and professional”—that remark comes as no surprise. Cold-blooded and surgical comes to my mind. Jen, have you forgotten the videos that surfaced several years ago featuring Jihadi John? These people behead, torture, rape in a totally emotionless way.
You should lose your job for making such a remark, but then, the entire administration seems to be mesmerized by these tyrannical killers. This country is being led by people who cannot even properly identify our enemies and want to give them candy rather than putting them in their place. This is too scary.
We should not be surprised that the delusional, dishonest, divisive, disgusting, and dishonorable Biden-Harris Administration would fall for the Taliban’s absurd charm offensive and describe these brutal terrorists as businesslike and professional. This makes about as much sense as FDR addressing the nation after the attack on Pearl Harbor and complimenting the Japanese for the businesslike and professional way they conducted the aerial assault on our naval base and airfield there.