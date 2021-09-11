White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stunned Fox News’ Peter Doocy by claiming that the Taliban are “businesslike and professional.” This statement followed one flight that was allowed to leave Kabul airport in Afghanistan with some Americans on board. Does Psaki now think the Taliban deserve a medal?

The previous day, at the White House press briefing, Psaki stated that the Taliban are not “respected or valued members of the global community.” How could her opinion change so dramatically?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez adds a new spin to “birthing people.” Plus, as America remembers 9/11, we’ll look at a new documentary about that fateful day.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel