Michelle Obama is among several Democrat names being floated for the 2024 presidential race, and that possibility and the challenge it presents should not be dismissed by the Right, says a political activist.
President Joe Biden has said he is running for re-election but has yet to officially announce, lkely because the ailing, mentally confused 80-year-old will be pushed aside by his political party when the time is right for a new face.
But just who will that be? One possibility is Gavin Newsom, the California governor. He is currently on a “Campaign for Democracy” tour visiting blue pockets in red states, which allows Newsom to meet and shake hands with key Democrats if he announces a White House run as expected.
A second name is Michelle Obama, the former first lady, who was third (14%) behind Biden (34%) and Pete Buttigieg (18%) in an April 4 poll of New Hampshire voters.
In a national poll by TIPP and I&I, Obama falls into single digits and fifth place far behind Biden, but that poll – and every poll with Democrats – assumes Biden is running for re-election as he has publicly stated. If the current president announces otherwise, every current poll can presumably be tossed and a wild race for the White House will begin.
“If I were a top Democrat strategist, I would definitely support and try to convince Michelle Obama to run for president,” says AFA Action policy director Jameson Taylor. “I think she would be a very dangerous candidate.”
Democrats view her as smart and friendly, and they probably believe, he adds, they can hit the “reset button” with her nomination and move on from the disastrous one term of Joe Biden.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
When it comes to running again Joe will do whatever Barack and Michelle tell him to do. He sold out to them years ago in about the most political opportunistic Faustian soul selling deal in American History. They have owned him for years and he continues to deliver the Obama goods that promotes every Saul Alinksy taught socialist sausage program of Chicago community organizing on a national scale to racially divide the nation and overwhelm the system in national debt. Seeing just what damage these policies have done to this country and most markedly the black communities stripped of their souls, I doubt the MSM could sell this Obama bag of rotten apples even to blacks, where Michelle could ever get elected. She is the personification of a black Hillary Clinton but able to actually convincingly speak Ebonics if called upon to acquire black votes. I don’t ever remember her getting voted into anything meaningful, but she sure was able to do a lot of damage, just like Joe, under the influence of her unvetted elected President husband. She and her failing policies of her husband would just become another Joe Biden failure on steroids, with the mental capability to complete a sentence or read a Q-card without stuttering.
I think you are referring to the Transgender Michael LaVaughn Robenson aka Michelle Obama !
What is a woman?
Barack’s balls were Moochelle’s from the get go..
Some common sense advice: DON’T EVEN THINK OF PUTTING THAT B**** IN OFFICE.
“Don’t Dismiss Michelle Obama In ’24 Race”
This would be the end of our free country! 🙁 🙁 🙁
8 years of destruction under Democrat tinkerbell Barack Obama. PinocchiObama.
4 years under the Democrat destructive corrupt puppet No Joe OBiden.
And ?? years under the destructive Democrat Mrs. tinkerbell Barack PinocchiObama.
Run Micheal, Run !!
Easy win for the GOP !
With their fraud machine in full swing still NEVER EVER CLAIM ANY “win is gonna be easy” for the GOP…
Never mind that she and hubby like to continue the race division … useful weapon to gain power. But I can see the DNC begging her to run because for some reason her followers think her a goddess.
The idea of Michelle Obama as POTUS is a very bad joke and very unfair to all of us that possess an ounce of common sense. Why give Barack Hussein a fourth term? Of course Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Pete Buttigieg are all just as bad and not even God can help us if any of these folks are elected. Yes, they are all very scary and extremely incompetent but with the Democrats manipulating the voting process anything can happen (see Joe Biden).
Don’t kid yourselves. She would win in a heartbeat. Maybe Oprah could be her running mate.
If we had a worthwhile Republican party and she attempted to run, they would rip her to shreds the moment she announced. Remember how Hillary touted her “White House experience” when she ran, and one of the pundits shot back with the fact that the pastry chef also had White House experience.
Alas, we don’t have a worthwhile Republican party, but we do have a lap dog press filled with Obama sycophants, and legions of brain dead “voters” that gleefully devour their propaganda.
AND a pervywood, that gushes over everything moochelle does.