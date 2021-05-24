MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) Steve Milligan founded Loaded Cannon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch about two years ago. He says 2020 proved to be a tough year for everyone, especially our first responders.
Loaded Cannon Distillery is getting ready to unveil its newest line of spirits honoring frontline heroes. EMTs, nurses, police, firefighters will get partial proceeds from each bottle sold.
“It is a wonderful cause for all of the great duty they do and all the work they do for our neighborhood,” said Milligan. “We have been through some trying times here not only Loaded Cannon, but the Bradenton area and all over the United States and the world. It is just a way to give back, it is just important,” he explained.
The launch party is set for Saturday, May 29 in the distillery’s parking lot. Money raised during the ‘Back the Blue & New Spirits Launch’ will benefit S.O.L.E, a non profit supporting law enforcement.
Organizers tell 8 On Your Side getting the word out about the event hasn’t been easy. Michelle Russell says she’s set up multiple paid advertisements on Facebook, but all of them have been rejected.
“It was very shocking. I am not gonna let it stop me though. I am still going to go out and pass out flyers and do whatever I can to let the community know that we are here and we do support every first responder and the police,” said Russell.
Facebook’s reasoning for rejecting the ads?
The message explaining why the ad couldn’t run said, “your ad may have been rejected if it mentions politicians or sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion, how people vote and may impact the outcome of an election or pending legislation”.
“It was real surprising. We were trying to get the word out there so everyone would participate and have a good time and so when you get a block like that it’s like, why us? What did we do wrong?,” said Milligan.
The distillery’s founder tells us he didn’t see anything wrong with trying to do something good.
“It is nothing political. It is just thanking those people who do services for us every day, day in and day out,” he explained.
Facebook hasn’t responded to 8 On Your Side’s request for comment, clarification on the ad rejection.
The launch event is set for May 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Suite 110 Bradenton, FL. Organizers say the outdoor event will be kid-friendly and dog-friendly.
© © 1998-2021 WFLA, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Facebook bans “sensitive issues” alright. Why hasn’t Iran, China and terrorists all over the world been banned on Facebook, since Facebook is “sensitive”? Oh, I forgot, Facebook is “sensitive” to communists, terrorists and criminals!
If Facebook keeps this up, I will discontinue using Facebook. I have already closed my twitter account.
May i ask, WHY HAVE YOU NOT already deleted your COMMIEBOOK account!?
TO ME, all conservatives who are STILL USING Those sites, are PART OF THE PROBLEM…
Beat you all to this. For some reason years ago I could see this coming, and never opened a Facebook or Twitter account. I celebrate this decision daily
you can add netflix to the list of those bad things to which decent people should never subscribe. back the blue indeed. the thin blue line between our safety and a lawless failed society. our brave brothers whom george orwell described as the rough men who are there to enable us to sleep peacefully at night. we cannot sustain our freedoms in a failed society in a failed nation that has lost its way. once the greatest constitutional republic in the history of the world is on the precipice of becoming a banana republic which is neither communist nor socialist. just dark and terrible.
I closed my Facebook account on 1.2.2021 and have not missed it. I get included on all grandkids iCloud folders so I see all the pictures I want to see. Beyond that, I could give 1 rear end of a rodent whether FB lives, or dies. But I will have the gratification that they are not making money on me.
Patriotism is obviously a sensitive issue for facebook. Support for Police and other First Responders is a very sensitive subject for the radical left because it might eleicit sympathy for such selfless workers in the community. Police protection or lack of it could affect affect public opion and elections. If that is the case Facebook is guilty of the very same influencing during the last election by biased selection of content favoring Democrat propaganda over truth!
Again. Why are conservatives still bothering with this pile of Leftist Excrement ?!?
ITs almost like conservatives are battered wives, who just can’t ever bring themselves to leaving their abusive spouse…
I dumped facebook a long time ago,You have more left wing Trash on there and no free speech at all for what is RIGHT and GODLY!!
Facebook should face competition from another source. Or be regulated as a public utility.
They did it to Ma Bell back in the day and facebook should be treated just the same. Of course as long as the left wing liberals control the government that will never happen.
Facebook—and Social Media in general—needs to be taught a sobering lesson. They are NOT the arbiters of free speech and banning everything they don’t like does not make them the gold standard of truth. Now that Zuckerberg is well-to-do financially—along with his fellow CEO cronies—they think they are Kings. They need some quality time with the peasants.
Face Book is nothing but a two faced monster! Along with Google and Twitter. There suppose to have an open platform but they limit who can use their platforms. So they should be broken up so we can have a larger pool so not one platform can’t stop anyone conservative from speaking out with their own thoughts rather then being forced to say and act like a liberal. I’ve already dumped twitter!.
SOLUTION: Please bookmark the following helpful C-Net page and share it often, as it will be updated with specific “how-to” details as they change over time:
Permanently delete your Facebook account, loose ends and all
Closing out your Facebook account takes some effort. Here’s everything you need to know.
https://www.cnet.com/how-to/permanently-delete-your-facebook-account-loose-ends-and-all/
How is it that Facebook is still a thing and how is it that Facebook is worth over $300 a share?
Facebook is a soul sucking communist loving, anti-American screed. People still slobbering over their use of Facebook need to Be vaccinated to cure them.