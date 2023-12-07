Ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024, and will, in fact, leave Congress at the end of this year. Despite reported efforts to regain power, McCarthy’s departure will mean that the House’s GOP majority will be even smaller.

Kevin McCarthy needed fifteen votes to become speaker of the House, but only one vote to be removed. Following this removal, McCarthy critics speculated that he would leave early, which makes new House Speaker Mike Johnson’s job even harder.

Two men take the top spots in a women’s cycling race. Plus, FBI Director Christopher Wray gets roasted in Capitol Hill testimony.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

