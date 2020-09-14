The national media say that Joe Biden is leading in the 2020 election polls. What CNN leaves out about the Biden Harris campaign is that the “enthusiasm gap” is off the charts in the Trump vs Biden matchup. Most of Joe Biden’s supporters are voting AGAINST President Trump rather than voting FOR Biden.

Biden was caught cheating by using a teleprompter to answer questions. Biden and Kamala Harris have adopted policies of the far left such as to defund the police. Harris even said she was “proud” of Jacob Blake. Is it any wonder people aren’t excited about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

A conservative group finds that an unbelievable percentage of Joe Biden campaign contributions came from unemployed people. Plus, President Trump receives another nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel