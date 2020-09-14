The national media say that Joe Biden is leading in the 2020 election polls. What CNN leaves out about the Biden Harris campaign is that the “enthusiasm gap” is off the charts in the Trump vs Biden matchup. Most of Joe Biden’s supporters are voting AGAINST President Trump rather than voting FOR Biden.
Biden was caught cheating by using a teleprompter to answer questions. Biden and Kamala Harris have adopted policies of the far left such as to defund the police. Harris even said she was “proud” of Jacob Blake. Is it any wonder people aren’t excited about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?
A conservative group finds that an unbelievable percentage of Joe Biden campaign contributions came from unemployed people. Plus, President Trump receives another nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I can only expect the enthusiasm shown by any Biden voters would match the enthusiasm of Low-Energy Biden when drifting through carefully scripted interviews. He was nobody’s first choice, not even on the Left. Remember at the beginning of this year when the Left was crowing about how “diverse” the field of candidates was? And now it’s all boiled down to the whitest man ever to run, and his annoying shrewish diversity hire sidekick.
Everyone I’ve talked to who supports Trump, including former Dems who were forced out for having a working brain, are saying they will vote in person no matter what.
Remember in 2016 there were rumors that Trump was running as a joke, he was really a Dem, and the like. Those rumors have evaporated, just like every other accusation against him. He has a solid track record now, befitting inclusion on Mt. Rushmore.
Nobody is offering tepid support. Nobody will “begrudgingly” vote for him. People are wildly enthusiastic for 4 more years of winning.
Leftists LOVE putting faith in polls. I PUT faith in sanity and morals!
Biden belongs in a nursing home where he can get care for dementia/Alzheimers. Jill and the Socialists need to be arrested for elder abuse. Just heard Biden read from the teleprompter. Pitiful, just pitiful.
Not just arrested for elder abuse, but PERMANENTLY PREVENTED from every holding office, or running for office again.
If the snow is less than 2 feet thick on election day, I will be glad to help Trump toward an astounding victory yet again.
We will not find out just how corrupt and devious the Democrat’s are until after the election. They are powerful, well connected with a corrupt and manipulative media. We have already been forewarned on their contesting the election should it not go their way. Activist judges, I’m sure, have already been set in motion. May God help us.
When the VP candidate is proud of a man who raped a woman and was set to attack her with a knife you gotta wonder how deep the barrel is that they scraped the bottom of.
THere is no low they won’t go beyond.
The Presidency is no more than an item on his “bucket list”.
If he was in the White House 1 week he would have a complete life!
Too bad so sad on November 3rd he will go down in flames along with his demo run cities!