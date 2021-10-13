Food prices worldwide reached the highest level in 10 years, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index.
As U.S. companies feel the cost burden, prices are rising to offset the cost to purchase goods and combat labor and transportation problems.
The food price index measures the monthly change of international prices of a range of foods, including cereals, vegetable oil, dairy and meat, Just the News reports. Overall, index prices have shot up 32.8 percent over the last year.
This is the highest they’ve been since 2011.
Vegetable oil saw the highest increase, followed by sugar, cereal, meat, and dairy.
The vegetable oil price index was up 60 percent this September, followed by sugar which increased 53.5 percent, cereal which increased 27.3 percent, meat which increased 26.3 percent and a 15.2 percent increase in dairy prices.
The major increase in prices results from a variety of factors in Europe including labor shortages, weather conditions, public policy decisions and increased demand.
Similarly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index continues to report increased food costs. The largest increase in August was the price for meat, poultry, fish and eggs.
Several companies in the U.S. have announced they’re increasing prices, including Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, General Mills and J.M. Smucker, citing higher prices that will offset higher costs of vegetable oil, sugar and cereal.
Ane I heard on the radio that heating costs this Winter will be through the roof.
Let’s Go Brandon
IF you can, start hording your OWN fireplace wood…
Price increases for most goods and services lag a relatively small group of high profile items. We have barely seen the impact of inflationary pressures. In almost every industry, the previous reluctance to increase prices is being replaced by a revelation about pricing power. The real lagging item is compensation. The first round of higher compensation has been
caused by a partially artificial labor shortage impacting entry level wages. The next 6 to 12 months will involve major labor unrest. The recent chaos with the Southwest pilots is a preview of the coming unrest. As I understand (although vehemently denied by Southwest and pilots), the chaos was caused by job actions over the vaccination mandates. It appears that lots more chaos is coming over the holiday season with the vaccine mandate. The real labor unrest is brewing over compensation. Last week, janitors at the Denver airport had a 1 day strike. Nurses in CA have authorized a strike. Labor unrest is coming to almost every industry in 2022. The only action to forestall labor unrest is capitulation. However, capitulation will lead to much higher inflation leading to a possible inflation spiral. The Village Idiot is heavily indebted to his labor goons so the next year could be ugly for consumers.
Thanks, Biden (and the rest of you Democrats/RINOs)!
I ain’t thanking them for crap.
Decisions by the current administration are directly responsible for the increase is prices. These increases are essentially a tax on the poorer people as they will be most directly influenced. In addition, it will create a greater opportunity for the liberals to push social programs where the government ‘takes care of you’ cradle to grave. Once they control you by supporting you they’ll be able to pretty much do anything they want as people will capitulate so that they can eat.
We only have to look to the former Soviet Union to see how controlling the food supply and the costs of food and fuel will give the government absolute power. This situation is directly caused by replacing the guy in the White House from someone who cared about the American people to a person who is beholden to and answering to outside interests and whose party would like to usher in Socialism/Communism.
Were be better off with trump or a Republican as president ,or with Biden ??? I think we all know the correct answer
But.. but.. but..
Orange man bad. He was evil and mean!
Don’t worry will all be equal by the time joe and the hoes are impeached- broke, hungry and fed up.