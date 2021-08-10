The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning against traveling to France, Iceland, Israel, Thailand and several other countries over new COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC updated its list of countries experiencing “Level 4: Very High” COVID cases on Monday to include several new countries, like Aruba and French Polynesia. Greece, Iran and Ireland were among the countries previously classified as Level 4.

The CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel. The agency warns, however, that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

The State Department issued its own warning against travel to France and Iceland Monday, too.

