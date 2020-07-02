WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump.
The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters. News of the group was first reported by Reuters.
Related Story: Romney campaign veterans turn on Trump and GOP, back Biden
Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Office of Communications in the White House and in the State Department during the Bush administration, said many of the members of the group still consider themselves Republicans but see the need to defeat Trump as beyond their personal politics.
“You don’t have to agree with a president on all of his policy decisions or agenda. We ask them to go to the White House and do what they think is in the best interest of the country. That’s what we as alumni of George W. Bush did, and we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well,” he said.
The group has been in touch with the Biden campaign and other GOP groups opposed to Trump to coordinate some of its activities going forward, and it’s alerted Bush’s office of their activities, though it remains unaffiliated with the former president directly.
In a statement, Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s director of press communications, said “this is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected president.”
“President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94% of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of,” she said.
Still, this is just the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly amid criticism of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations in the country.
Two groups, Republican Voters Against Trump and the Lincoln Project, have already been airing ads in key states boosting Biden and attacking Trump. And last month, a group of GOP operatives opposed to Trump launched Right Side PAC, which is aimed at turning out disenchanted Republican voters.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
We are now beginning to see just how deep the deep state goes and how prevalent they have infiltrated even the former power structures of the Republican Party. Their obsession with trying to label Trump as pro Putin just reveals their own ties to the Socialist One world government people Putin now has commanding influence over to use as useful idiots in weakening our American values and Union. In trying to divide and conquer the Republican party in November they just seek to continue to perpetuate the façade of “New Names and Party change, but the creeping one world American conquest in deceptive socialism remains the same.” Is Former CIA George Senior spinning in his grave, or laughing up his sleeve? I hope in reality he was a spinner, not a sinner, but now one begins to wonder. The “novus ordo seclorum” they now offer has nothing to do with the New World order we got from our Founding Fathers whom they seek to emasculate and replace sans freedom.
The only thing I ever liked about Bush Sr. was his handling of Desert Storm. Unlike Pres Johnson who bragged that the USAF couldn’t bomb a shed without his permission, Bush41 told the Joint Chiefs what the objectives and limitations were and told them to get’r done. They did.
Basically him at his best was when he was doing practically nothing. The military was nearly flawless during the first war we actually won since 1945.
If you recall at the time, Bush was saying the war could last years. America wasn’t used to the idea of winning since Vietnam. We were still losers. Remember Carter’s ill-conceived attack on Iran? We weren’t sure we could ever win again. Yes it was that bad.
Bush41 gave us all a sense of accomplishment and victory.
Other than that I don’t have much good to say about him. He was slimy. Even in Iraq, Saddam Hussein only invaded Kuwait because Bush41 basically gave him the green light the year before, like an idiot.
“we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well”
Non-sequitur. Nobody with the capacity to think wants Joe Biden in office. He can’t function. He’s practically brain dead at this point, with N-stage mental deterioration.
Nobody who thinks can see Joe Biden doing anything as President, even if he somehow wins. He’s ready for the glue factory. Their plan is to get him in there as a figurehead, and then kick him to the curb and let whatever woke VP he ran with take over. This is the only plan that makes any sense at all. Biden might not make it another few months to election day, let alone govern as President for the next 4 years. His mind has collapsed. Everyone sees it. Nobody, and I do mean nobody, thinks he’s still got any marbles. They keep quiet, hoping he’ll live long enough to get elected, and then real fast push him into a nursing home/funny farm somewhere.
Biden is the single most broken candidate ever, including FDR when he was dying of polio. Also including William Henry Harrison who died after 32 days in office. I guarantee Biden won’t last that long if elected.
Like all Libs, the Bush team is lying. They don’t for a second think Biden will do anything good in office. They plan to replace him as soon as he swears in. He’s just another useful idiot in their quest to get rid of Trump.