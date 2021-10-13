Left-wing activists are no stranger to organizing and protesting but the LGBT-promoting staff at a public library are helping spread the word by accusing their opponents of being intolerant haters.
In the town of Gillette, Wyoming, population 32,000, a librarian at the Campbell County Public Library has formed the Facebook group “Gillette Against Hate” because citizens are speaking out about children’s books and teen books that range from sexually explicit to dark and Satanic.
The cultural battle dates back to the summer, when the group Wyoming MassResistance confronted the Campbell County Commission about allowing pornographic and sexually explicit books on the library shelf. Not only were those books allowed, citizens complained, they were located in the children’s section.
The grassroots effort, which dates back to a July public meeting, experienced firsthand the shocked looks on faces when they read from the books. The group of parents and citizens also witnessed the other side at work, too, when an LGBT activist attempted to shift the issue to protecting homosexual youths.
“This is a country where we pride ourselves on the ability to access materials and free speech,” a smiling lesbian activist told the county commission. “So I would support the library in their book collection and thank them for having the courage to put that information and those books out there.”
The citizens also witnessed the library’s executive director tell the county commission there is a “wide range of diverse opinions” on the library shelves.
In the latest fight over the library collection, Campbell County resident Hugh Bennett says the Far Left is coming after him after he used his own auto sales magazine, Anybody’s Auto, to publish a one-page story about the public library’s LGBT-affirming propaganda that included inviting a transgender storyteller.
“Their purpose is to try to hit me economically,” Bennett tells American Family News, “because of the stand I’ve taken against the perversion that they’re foisting on children.”
The free auto magazine is popular in the rural state, which means Bennett is responsible for informing the public about what is happening in their own local library and at county commission meetings.
Bennett and Wyoming MassResistance allege the youth services librarian, Darcy Acord, organized the “Against Hate” Facebook group and has been contacting Anybody’s Auto advertisers. That is because the taxpayer-supported public library was promoting LGBT propaganda during “Pride Month” until concerned and vocal citizens began fighting back, and now one of them is pleading with others to do more than shop for trucks and cars.
Wyoming MassResistance also alleges Acord used her authority to dismiss the written, formal complaints from citizens about the pro-LGBT books.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Don’t wait for an email newsletter that may never show up. Email from conservative websites has been hit hard by big tech. Just follow this link and bookmark it. GOPUSA
Then use your bookmark tomorrow to see what’s new!
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
These are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies and bigots of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
If one likes or believes in doing something ugly and others do not accept their behavior or refuse to associate with it. How are others denying their freedom? You are free to be a degenerate sexual pervert if you want, but do not expect others to accept you as anything but a degenerate sexual pervert.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
LGBTQ’s are not a race, color, ethnicity, nationality, religion or gender. It is a chosen sexual perverted lifestyle.
It is a perversion that is taught.
Ever wonder why the LGBTQ’s want to start teaching their perverted sexuality in kindergarten??
BECAUSE THEY LITERALLY are wanting to take our kids!
These These LGBT Rumpelstiltskins would have our innocent kids weave pubic hairs into gold instead of straw, thinking we would never discover their real names and like Rumpy, they will then be allowed to claim our first born. The name translates as “The Dark One”
Hate simply defined is anything and everything Liberal.
It’s sad that this seems like the intent all along. When the LGBT fight to win the right to marry, it was framed as an “ all we want is to live with those we love, plea”.. Not long after the soft spoken, gentle members of the gay community left the stage, the hate mongers popped up with men loving boys, porn in schools, libraries, etc., and it bespoke loudly of what many feared would occur. It’s a classic bait and switch, one that would greatly damage our children. Parents are the last line of defense in protecting their children and they should say no, strongly, to the Woke administrators who seem to be popping up all over the place.
They are proponents of the phrase, GIVE THEM an inch and they will demand a mile.
I think is ‘take’ a mile, but I would not quibble as either way the concept is what they do.
“Parents are the last line of defense…”. Yes that is why our Marxist government with Biden as the figurehead, wants to brand parents as terrorists if they dare to use their Constitutional freedom of speech to disagree.
Uh-oh. The Bay Area crowd chose the WRONG STATE to make a stand.
Sorry my gay friends. BUT, it is time to teach about the abominations and not teach them openly to children. This is not hate but to prevent children from not being allowed to be children. There is time enough for we humans to deal with these types of issues as adults.
In 30 years, there won’t be enough skilled workers to keep the lights on, clean water running from the tap, or to repair all the technology that will be constantly breaking down…. but there will be more than enough people blaming everything on “white supremacy” and “climate change”….
Are you taking about the U.S. Or Africa. In 30 we may look like Africa with 50 independent country states. Hunger ,no clean water, violence , riots ,Kidnappings, car jackings ,etc.
You left out speaking Chinese…
WHY do we have “ratings” for movies?
Wasn’t it Clinton who was SO adamant about the “V-Chip” (to “protect” children from “inappropriate” content)?
SO, Democrats, WHAT’S CHANGED?
WHY do you PROMOTE the antithesis of the V-Chip?
BECAUSE THEY ARE the party of perversion, now days!
God gave us a choice to live by his words or not but in the finale only those who lived by his words will live eternally in heaven the others will also live eternally in torment. Just raise your children with Jesus Christ as their Savior and the rest will take care of itself.