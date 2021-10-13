Left-wing activists are no stranger to organizing and protesting but the LGBT-promoting staff at a public library are helping spread the word by accusing their opponents of being intolerant haters.

In the town of Gillette, Wyoming, population 32,000, a librarian at the Campbell County Public Library has formed the Facebook group “Gillette Against Hate” because citizens are speaking out about children’s books and teen books that range from sexually explicit to dark and Satanic.

The cultural battle dates back to the summer, when the group Wyoming MassResistance confronted the Campbell County Commission about allowing pornographic and sexually explicit books on the library shelf. Not only were those books allowed, citizens complained, they were located in the children’s section.

The grassroots effort, which dates back to a July public meeting, experienced firsthand the shocked looks on faces when they read from the books. The group of parents and citizens also witnessed the other side at work, too, when an LGBT activist attempted to shift the issue to protecting homosexual youths.

“This is a country where we pride ourselves on the ability to access materials and free speech,” a smiling lesbian activist told the county commission. “So I would support the library in their book collection and thank them for having the courage to put that information and those books out there.”

The citizens also witnessed the library’s executive director tell the county commission there is a “wide range of diverse opinions” on the library shelves.

In the latest fight over the library collection, Campbell County resident Hugh Bennett says the Far Left is coming after him after he used his own auto sales magazine, Anybody’s Auto, to publish a one-page story about the public library’s LGBT-affirming propaganda that included inviting a transgender storyteller.

“Their purpose is to try to hit me economically,” Bennett tells American Family News, “because of the stand I’ve taken against the perversion that they’re foisting on children.”

The free auto magazine is popular in the rural state, which means Bennett is responsible for informing the public about what is happening in their own local library and at county commission meetings.

Bennett and Wyoming MassResistance allege the youth services librarian, Darcy Acord, organized the “Against Hate” Facebook group and has been contacting Anybody’s Auto advertisers. That is because the taxpayer-supported public library was promoting LGBT propaganda during “Pride Month” until concerned and vocal citizens began fighting back, and now one of them is pleading with others to do more than shop for trucks and cars.

Wyoming MassResistance also alleges Acord used her authority to dismiss the written, formal complaints from citizens about the pro-LGBT books.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Don’t wait for an email newsletter that may never show up. Email from conservative websites has been hit hard by big tech. Just follow this link and bookmark it. GOPUSA

Then use your bookmark tomorrow to see what’s new!

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.