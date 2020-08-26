Democrats should not be feeling very good right now. Their Democrat convention was a bust, and it inspired no one. The Republican National Convention (RNC), however, is resonating with independent voters, and that’s a big deal! Speakers such as Kim Klacik, Daniel Cameron, and Hershel Walker showed that America is the land of opportunity and not the “dark” place portrayed by the Democrats and Black Lives Matter.

The RNC is showing that there is a true difference between Joe Biden and President Trump. Democrats can’t run cities. Democrats can’t run states. Yet, Democrats want Americans to vote for Joe Biden to run the country? Not a chance!

People can’t even eat at restaurants in Washington, DC without being intimidated by “peaceful protestors.” Plus, the governor of Texas weighs in on the teacher who compared police officers to the KKK.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

