Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it will still be necessary to social distance, wear masks and take other COVID-19 precautions after a vaccine becomes available to Americans.

“Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

On Thursday, speaking on the pandemic at the Washington Cathedral, Fauci said the following:

“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit,” he said on stage. “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.” – Anthony Fauci from CNBC.