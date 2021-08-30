Dr. Anthony Fauci has publicly stated his support for a vaccine mandate in America’s schools.
“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis” vaccinations, he added.
Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the United States, but Fauci has already expressed his optimism that the FDA will soon clear either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine for the under-12 age group.
“I think there’s a reasonable chance” that the FDA will approve the shots, Fauci told ABC’s “This Week,” anticipating that by October, there will be enough data to assess the safety of the vaccine for children.
Fauci’s comments on mandatory vaccine for children being at the 4:20 mark.
Health officials in several countries have voiced their fears that the start of the new school year will lead to a significant uptick in infections, and the issue is therefore at the forefront of discussions on regulations as they affect children.
Last week, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adults. Prior to its decision, the vaccine had only been granted emergency use authorization.
c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yep, Fauci, make the children sick, giving them the vaccine, you airhead. These kids rarely have severe symptoms from covid, you deep state hack, Fauci. Fauci needs to be sent to Guantanamo Bay for sending money to the Wuhan Lab in China, for gain of function research.
How about state prison for the many deaths that he has profited from.
FEDERAL PRISON would be better for this Fraud and Con Artist.
I’ve run out of things to say about this guy—he is a public nuisance.
Enemy, not nuisance.
ITs hard to find someone WORSE than him for the “public enemy #1 spot” other than maybe biden himself..
remove them all from office, my son won’t even talk to me anymore cause of lying joe biden and why are we even listening to fauci when he is responsible for this covid ****, there all traitors and should be removed from office.
Dr0p deeed, Fauxi.
Wonder how much the government health care cabal is making from all this? Do we have records to find this out?
LOTS of money you can be sure of that.
Due to all his hesitations and his constant change of thoughts, as often as he changes his socks andties, I have lost all respect and do not consider him an authority. on anything but ??? As far as he’s concerned, all of us will be going to our graves with a mask on. Torture the kids with ineffective masks. Facial recognition, even though not part of any study, are important during the early years in school and society. Protect the teachers and the teacher’s union, a must whenever an individual needs to be in good standing with those in control. So many great virologists have commented on the NO need for masks for children and , specially if vaccinated adults , and yet the CDC insists in following idiotic and not proven by research.
Even before he flip flopped more than a fish out of water, i DIDN’T trust a SINGLE DAMN THING He said.
What about what I want?
Think Congress GOP especially McConnell & McCarthy should publicly declare they would not advise anyone to let their babies be lab testing animals for vaccine overseen by the Josef Mengele style doctor, Fauci.
That is what Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer & most other Dems would be shouting about any new vaccine being mandated for all adults & now young children if Trump was still in office.
Both GOP & Dems should be united in firing & holding criminally liable Fauci & anyone else involved in US funding of the bio-warfare type research in Communist China, which has now resulted in the deadly covid virus, & which they knew could be unleashed on the world by the tyrannical, hostile & militarily belligerent Chinese govt.
Hell will freeze over, BEFORE EITHER OF those two, do a damn thing, against Godking Fauci..
fauci is now reaping the rewards for the vaccine he developed several years ago. so, you know who developed the covid, since how can you develope a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist. so, he is in charge of demanding that more people use his developed vaccine, so that he is even richer. but, GOD knows his name. wouldn’t want to be him.
None of the other vaccines permanently alter the DNA. None of the others have the deadly side effects.
Fauci is proving to be as clueless as Sleepy Joe is…and as truthful too.
DWARF FAUCI needs to be Casterated and IMPRISONED. Everything he has told everyone from Day One have been HABITUAL LIES . Mr. No Science doesn’t know anything about SCIENCE. His Science is everything about being a FRAUD and a CON ARTIST. I for 1 doesn’t believe anything this Cheap Fraud Says. He is a CCP stooge ! What ever lie that they tell him he thinks its TRUE. That’s why the CCP has Beijing Joe O’biden as One of their PUPPETS.
Some of his statement is true, the vaccines cited worked for their respective diseases, those diseases being particularly hard on children who were affected most with adults rarely catching them except for polio. In this case it’s adults suffering more while children may not be totally immune are contracting it, suffering as much, nor spreading it like the adults. He wants to treat the kids as miniature adults rather than children with vastly different issues and requirements.