The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for opening in violation of the state’s rules, as Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order retroactively eliminating jail time as a consequence for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Shortly after Abbott’s announcement, the Supreme Court of Texas ordered Luther’s release. An attorney for Luther, who is with her at the jail, told Fox News they don’t know the timing of her release.
“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther.”
Link to the rest of this Fox News story.
Original story is below.
Texas’ top leaders urged a state district judge to reconsider the week-long jail sentence of a Dallas salon owner who reopened her salon in the face of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses.
In a Wednesday letter to state District Judge Eric Moyé, Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote that Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon … la Mode in Dallas, should be immediately released.
“The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas,” Paxton said in a statement.
It was a point Gov. Greg Abbott echoed in a statement of his own shortly after, calling Moyé’s ruling “excessive.”
“As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. “Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”
Luther was sentenced Tuesday after she refused to admit she was wrong for reopening her salon and for not apologizing for doing so. In addition to spending a week in jail for being found in contempt of court, Luther was also fined $7,000 for violating a temporary restraining order against reopening her business.
In his letter, Paxton pointed to Dallas County officials reducing the county’s jail population due to COVID-19 related concerns.
“A community that released all those people, some of whom committed serious crimes, can certainly stand to release one more — a mother whose only crime was operating a small business in an effort to feed her children,” Paxton wrote.
Abbott also announced Tuesday that hair salons would be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity starting Friday — provided they follow strict rules, like limiting one customer per stylist and maintaining at least six feet of separation between stations.
In light of Abbott’s announcement, Paxton said Moyé’s ruling is “significantly overbroad” since Luther will be legally allowed to reopen in two days.
“Confining Ms. Luther for seven days, well after she could be operating her business and providing for her children, is unjustifiable,” Paxton wrote.
Luther had reopened her salon April 24, defying Dallas County’s stay-at-home order and going as far as tearing up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Last Friday, the first phase of Texas’ “nonessential” businesses were allowed to open their doors to in-person customers at a limited capacity. At the time, Abbott had made clear that salons were not one of the businesses permitted to reopen.
In the past, Abbott has repeatedly stressed that violating his executive orders related to the coronavirus outbreak could result in fines up to $1,000, jail time up to 180 days, or both.
___
(c)2020 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Had this cowardly Judge been at the Alamo, when Travis drew the line in the sand, and freedom loving Americans like Shelley Luther were invited to cross over and stay and fight for their freedoms, this weasel of a Judge would have stayed behind hidden in the cellars with the slaves and the women. Oh he might just have survived the battle, but the rest of his days would not reflect anything of a HUMAN condition. Shelley defied and fought to feed and keep her kids healthy, just like the Texans defied tyranny and fought to feed and create a prosperous healthy nation. Submission to tyrants, socialist or otherwise only encourages them more. When all is said and done it will be the Judge, not Shelley who gets the financial haircut, hopefully in an electoral exercise in the very unemployment he sought to inflict upon Shelly.
Shelley’s attorney had it right from the beginning. The judge is a Mini-tyrant. Good for her. Behind her all the way. She was on the horns of a dllemma.
This judge along with other judges all across the USA have usurped their authority, along with the mayors and some law enforcement have had draconian tactics used against the American people. Forbidding them to fish, to buy plants to grow food, taking down license plate numbers, tasering them, forbidding them to return to work, forbidding them to worship, fining preachers and on I could go.
Meanwhile back at the prisons, oh that’s right, they let loose hardened and dangerous criminals to perpetrate more crimes on the USA people.
Does any of this make sense? No, it doesn’t, and it is up to us, the citizens of this country to put a stop to these egregious practices from these tyrants. And please people, the next time you vote, examine, vet everyone of these people before you give them power.
God bless America and God bless President Trump!
The judge issued instructions she would avoid jail time if only she submit to his tyranny. “Bend you knee to ME and you can go home”
I see this as a directive to surrender her 5th Amendment right against self incrimination. She was clearly punished not for opening her business but for refusing to submit to this Piece of garbage.
I believe we are at a point where the pendulum has swung far back to the right and this situation has created a clear picture of what is constitutional and what is not.
We will use our second Amendment right to preserve all the others.
Please notice the picture. Business owner properly wearing PPE, Fire and Rescue properly wearing PPE, Policemen who’s job is to “protect and serve” improperly wearing PPE and there for the only individual exposing anyone to the mysheronaVirus.
I noticed that also… What a Joke….
Yep, big, black judge~~ little white woman business owner. It’s not hard to figure it out.
Moye is out of the same litter as Cruzot.
A question, IF the government oversteps it’s bounds and good citizens do nothing, the government then sees that good citizens are willing to kowtow to said government and there is no longer a line the government will not cross. I do not know about Texas, but in Colo there is an organization that tracks judicial overstepping, it is called ‘Clear the Bench Colorado” Colorado does not vote on judges but they vote to “retain” or not to retain, this sounds like a situation where someone needs to not be retained. I do not know anything about this particular judge or what his political affiliation is, but I do know there is a creeping propensity for judges to be more activist than jurist, this coming primarily from left leaning democrat affiliated judges.
johnw – you pretty much nailed your guess. The Judge in question is a hard-left black Democrat judge, and the salon owner is a white Republican middle-class suburbanite. If she had been a black inner city salon owner, the Judge would have told her how brave she was, fighting to feed her kids, and given her the keys to the city.
District Judge Eric Moyé, a DemoRAT, who supports the Clintons and Obama. That is all that needs to be said. What a disgrace, while this Judge makes money, as he has not lost his job, a salon owner is starving and sent to jail. Oh, I forgot, these same judges are letting criminals out of prison, due to covid. What is wrong with this picture??????
The astounding imbalance of this national crisis revealed: imprison a working person trying to meet her obligations while releasing hardened criminals to live another day.
Libs love criminals and social spending sponges. They hate working taxpayers.
The Judge & those like him NEED TO GO!
Put the judge in jail and leave him there. He obviously either doesn’t know what the Constitution says or else he doesn’t care.
I live just a few minutes from this salon. Our neighbors say Ms. Luther had done a great job of protectring her staff and her clients. What she forgot to protect was the wrath of Leftist political hacks like Judge Moye’.
Racism is not a one way street! Here’s an example…
The District Judge Eric Moyé is a negro that needs to be shown the door. He is a hateful power hungry activist jurist that has no place in the Judicial System in Dallas of any other area of the USA! It is glaringly obvious from his hateful comments to a citizen and businesswoman that he has this lofty idea that he is all powerful deity-like governmental official and that everyone else is beneath him and his words. He is just part of the problem with the Judicial System in this nation…he is scum.
Moye’ is a well-known quantity in Dallas politics. He is one of the Harvard educated Elites, with a bio stressing his love of Cuban cigars and other indulgences. His only links to being black is in how he can exploit his peers to pay for his excesses…
“jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option”
No, allowing politicians the ability to decree such executive orders should be the last available option.
“No, allowing politicians the ability to decree such executive orders should be the last available option.”
Can only say, if I was in their shoes with what was known at the beginning, I would have done nearly everything they did, BUT what we knew then is turning out to be WRONG
The fatality rate is highly likely around the percentage for the seasonal flu and quite possibly less than
What the numbers really look like
You have a 1 in 400 chance of catching the virus
And if you do
Your chance of dying from it are about 1 chance in a 1000, which are better odds than being killed driving your car
Unless, you are already with major health problems then your odds are 1 in a 100 or you have a governor like New York who orders infected individuals to be housed next to people with major health problems, then your chances of NOT dying are about what one can expect when a gun is pointed at their head and the trigger is pulled, ZERO.
Am sure hoping governors pull their head out before violence breaks out
They don’t seem to have a clue other people are not collecting a pay check like them, living in a rent free housing, with all the food they can eat
While there are 33 million unemployed collecting their $600 per week bonus, there are 6 million small business who are not considered essential and cannot collect unemployment, or anything
Considering 50% of the $24 trillion GDP is generated, in normal times, by these small businesses, in two months they have lost $2 trillion and there was only $350 billion to go around, which left millions of small businesses with nothing.
They have ran up their credit cards, they have done everything possible to stay alive and now are willing to defy any and all orders from governors who are so out of touch.
If governors were facing imitate catastrophic loss rather than a virus which they only have a 1 in 400 chance of getting, it would crystalize their thinking as to what are really the priorities.
If they don’t get a clue really quickly that people are not going lose everything without a fight, they will find themselves homeless, in the street, or at the end of a rope.
Some of you seem to think if the judge was white he wouldn’t have jailed this woman. Not so.
You’re blaming the wrong thing when you try to blame it on racism like liberals always do. The problem IS liberalism and there isn’t a white liberal judge anywhere in the country that wouldn’t put a conservative, Constitution supporting woman in jail if they got a chance.
I agree with your assessment
The real problem here is state governments are ignoring what is being found in testing individuals for the virus
The number of people who are infected are anywhere from 55 to 80 TIMES more than confirmed cases
Similar numbers are coming from all over the world where testing is being done.
This changes the fatality rate from being 37 TIMES greater than the seasonal flu to less than
Which means the chance of dying from the virus is LESS than dying in a car accident
They need to update everything in light of this DATA
To continue acting as if nothing has changed is willful negligence, dereliction of their duty and deserve to be hanged for their crimes against the people because they are not protecting ANYONE, NOW
I’m all for tough judges. But an intelligent judge knows how to weigh the evidence and adjust the sentence to fit the crime.
They have that discretion. 7 days in jail doesn’t fit any of that criteria. A suspended sentence would have been a win/win for everyone. He gets his conviction, she gets her freedom and the jail population doesn’t grow. But some judges don’t like to be “shown up” by some uppity white chick. So now it’s all about who has the power. He showed her didn’t he?
” A suspended sentence would have been a win/win for everyone.”
Hopefully, if we learn anything from this, a virus cannot be contained once it is in the general population and all isolation does is slow the evitable spread until herd immunity is reached or a vaccine, or a combination of both
If it could be contained then Sweden, which did not lockdown, should have numbers per 100,000 of their population vastly greater than populations which were locked down. They don’t
Sweden’s numbers are close to being what are the numbers for other countries and less than some.
If viruses were radioactive people would have found they were in all the places considered essential and why populations in lockdown continued to get infect at nearly the same rate as a population which was not
The best defense against any virus is first your own skin, and then if infected, your immune system
There is a third defense and we are constantly killing it, the micro biome of 8,000 to 10,000 species of microorganisms we live with in and on our bodies
The healthier they are, the healthier they make your immune system
We were invaded and in the end what will prove to be what stopped it is the human immune system and all a lockdown does is handcuff it and cost trillions of dollars in a futile attempt to only feel safe, or we can continue to feed out fear and become dependent upon the state for our every meal.
dallas texas LIBERAL!