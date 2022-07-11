Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID, his office said Sunday.

“As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19,” said Angelo Roefaro, a spokesman for the Democrat senator from New York.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated, double boosted and experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to his office. He plans to quarantine through the week in his Brooklyn home and will work remotely while the Senate is in session, Roefaro said.

“He greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted,” the spokesman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Roefaro added.

His office will provide updates to the Senate floor throughout the week regarding his health.

Schumer had no public events Saturday, Roefaro said, adding the veteran senator is “in good spirits.”

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.