It was a great day at the Million MAGA March but when it got dark ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter went on a hunt for Trump Supporters.
Whether the DC Police couldn’t protect Trump supporters or were told to stand down, there were beatings, intimidation, thefts and fireworks thrown into restaurants at diners by the pro-Biden groups. Children were terrified and even the elderly were intimidated and attacked.
Trump supporters harassed, attacked at MAGA march in DC amid clashes with counter-protesters; arrests made
In scenes captured on video, small groups of Trump supporters who attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, were confronted by several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators who had gathered there.
Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water, and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, while counter-protesters cheered. – This is an excerpt from Fox News.
The original story of the huge Maga March and pictures are below near the bottom. Scroll down to see the amazing crowds who were peaceful all day until they were attacked as the day ended by anti-Trump Biden supporters.
Following the old adage that a picture (or a video) is worth 1000 words, we’ll just show you some of what happened.
DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner
Trump supporters can be seen fleeing into the building for their safety
There seems to be strategic attacks by Antifa on Trump Supporter occupied buildings pic.twitter.com/BxBOXnVfj3
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020
a family is visbly in tears as they’re threatened and assaulted while being forced away from #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MillionMAGAMarch #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/j5jMNu5dOx
— eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020
BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM
Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza
You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
Warning – graphic video
One of the Trump supporters was just assaulted by a man in black bloc at a counter-protest march. DC Police immediately came in #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Ra1L8ykpsT
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020
A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020
DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza
Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
These are Joe Biden's supporters. pic.twitter.com/PUdjQiyDNz
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 15, 2020
We must never forget that Joe Biden is supported by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and many other radicial groups who are willing to suppress freedom of speech and physically attack anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
The following is the original story of the Maga March as the day began and Trump supporters peacefully gathered, marched and had a great day supporting President Trump.
Trump supporters are reportedly planning to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a “Million MAGA March” and a “Stop the Steal” rally to show support for President Trump as his campaign spearheads lawsuits in several key battleground states alleging voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots.
Though tweets suggested caravans of Trump supporters would drive from around the country into the nation’s capital to attend the march, it was unclear how many were expected. Some social media users went a step further to criticize Bowser for implementing new COVID-19 restrictions last week meant to discourage interstate travel.
–This is an excerpt from Fox News.
President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020
#MarchForTrump marches past the Capitol building.
A sea of Trump flags and chants of “Stop the Steal” pic.twitter.com/xeZDgwQboW
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 14, 2020
Reminds me of the #TeaParty 😏#MarchForTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RJJS67CDbD
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) November 14, 2020
The media is LYING to you about this election.
Joe Biden Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/Svn8E4upzh
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020
AMAZING! Can hear you all from the West Wing Colonnade. A beautiful day in Washington, D.C. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS!! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/RJJ8bvYlfr
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 14, 2020
AFTER THE MILLION MAGA MARCH IN D.C. …
WE ARE GOING HOME TO PROTEST AT ALL OF OUR STATE CAPITALS UNTIL THE OUR OFFICIALS CONDUCT AN OPEN & HONEST AUDIT OF THIS CORRUPT ELECTION! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
RT AND TELL A FRIEND — THIS IS NOT OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/c2ID2wJxCv
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020
MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING "FOX NEWS SUCKS!"
If FOX news want's to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN. pic.twitter.com/enV336Rzu0
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020
The president thanked his supporters for their loyalty.
Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020
ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter and other local anti-Trump groups are expected to be present to oppose any show of support for President Trump.
It’s not just DC:
HAPPENING NOW: Another #defendyourvote rally in Milwaukee.
After the health department showed up and asked everyone to sit down this happened: pic.twitter.com/OiJnVC4xUK
— Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) November 14, 2020
Have you ever wondered why the Democrat Party was not concerned that the demented, corrupt Lyin Biden was hiding in his basement while President Trump was holding campaign rallies with thousands of people attending?
And when demented, corrupt Lyin Biden did hold a campaign rally, very few people showed up.
Do you think that if the Democrat Party mail multiple ballots out to everyone and there is no requirement for identification, no requirement for citizenship, or being a registered voter that the Democrat Party intended to fraudulently steal the election??
Have you ever wondered why the Democrat Party encourages, protects and support the millions of illegal immigrants??
Illegal immigrants even get more support money than a elderly citizen drawing social security that they paid into their entire working life.
No i have not wondered. WE ALL KNEW from the get go, it was about STEALINg the election, by hook or crook….
Interesting how this is never considered racist, yet protesting against black Lies Matter is.
Jug Ears is now saying those who opposed him were racist. Could it be Jug, that they opposed your Radical Leftist views ? Your Lies ? Your Commie agenda ?
We can only hope that the million MAGA march dwarfs the size of the BLM Democrat planned million MAGGOT march to counter protest in the Capitol. Right is right and left gets left, when West meets East and our Beast meets Pest,,,,on the D.C. streets, all hell could break loose and it won’t be THE PEOPLE of organized, mobilized, men of individual Strength and self-governance that lose that contest. We should storm the House of Representatives like the Peasants with pitchforks stormed the Bastille, and our Trump man with the Iron will, should arrest all the vote stealing Biden Men and convert the man with the COVID Mask into the man with the Iron Mask, and arrest him for election fraud along with all Clintons, Obamas and others who profited while in office and left richer, unlike Trump who gave his salary away. Now is the time for molested Lady Liberty to step aside for a time, and heal, and let lady Justice step into the frey and weigh each American party in her scales. Our American Justice cannot sleep forever.
You know, if we showed up with a million RIFLES in hand, I’ll bet we could start getting some traction on these recounts. The problem is that the politicians and deep state swamp critters don’t fear us. We’re good people and we embrace law and order. But at some point, that needs to change. I WILL NOT accept the results of a stolen election!
They’d declare that an ‘unlawful rally’ in a heart beat…
Rallies all over the US at most, if not all, state capitols.
And the media will say it’s just a handful of people and totally downplay it. At some point, we need to start going after them. They need to be made to answer for their part in this treasonous conspiracy.
OR they will whine “LOOK At these trump supporters SUPER SPREADING COVID.. How evil of them!
Trump just drove by to greet and thank his supporters in a motorcade in DC. Democrats will be screaming like mashed ducks!!
You gotta love this guy!
Well, you do unless you’re one of those fake Trump supporters like yesterday’s creep.
After the MAGA rally, as the many thousands of Trump, and law and order marchers were leaving, they were violently beset upon by large numbers of Antifa/BLM Nazi, fascist thugs who physically assaulted the peaceful MAGA marchers with feet, fist, clubs, and doused with unknown liquids! Here in Florida, where I always carry when out, I will protect my wife and myself. It is now way past time to extracted a severe price from those who’d try to violently deny others their rights to go about their lawful occasions!
word!
AND not, even FOX is claiming some of those altercations were started by ‘white supremacist groups like the proud boys;.
HOW THE HELL IS the proud boys white supremacists, when THEY HAVE A # OF different Ethnicities in their make up??
Peaceful until BLM and antifa showed up. Will Biden denounce the violence ?? No.?? Why not ??? We need to demand an answer. I want democrats to denounce blm and antifa as racist terrorist.