General Michael Flynn appears to have been a direct target of James Comey’s anti-Trump FBI. In newly unsealed FBI documents, the deep state is clearly out to bring down associates of President Trump, and their first target was General Michael Flynn. One of the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn was the disgraced Peter Strzok, and the goal of the entire interview was to coax Flynn into a lie. Will Flynn be exonerated? What’s the next step for President Trump?
Another voter ID law has been struck down by a leftist judge. What is so hard to understand about having an ID in order to vote? Plus, what is going on in Michigan with more protests and more lockdown orders?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hannity is so hopeful that Attorney General Barr, will prosecute the criminals from the FBI and the DOJ. It is not going to happen. It is just like all of the politicians and high profile CEO’s that were in bed with Jeffrey Epstein, like Billy Bob Clinton. No one will ever be prosecuted. Barr should have cleaned house at the Department of No Justice and Barr is also, Christopher Wray’s boss and should have told that clown Wray to clean out the FBI of any Obama, Clinton or Bush RINOS. Why hasn’t the scum at the FBI been cleaned out?
Seriously folk’s the good men & women have targeted the whole Trump presidential campaign with the complicity of the FSIA courts…and continued to try for a coup after our duly elected president was elected….and they are all off scot freaking free…how is that for third world justice…huh?
Third World justice? Are you saying Obama turned America into a banana republic?
It’s time Comey and his crew paid the price, not Flynn.
I’d be fine with shutting down the FBI entirely. It was abused when it first started with J. Edgar Hoover. He had dirt on every politician in the country. They were all glad when he finally died.
Functionally, how is the FBI any different than the Gestapo? You get out of line and they destroy you. Like Roger Stone, the goons show up at your house and haul you off to a gulag.
Do they spend any time at all going after real criminals? And if so, how is Hillary still not behind bars?
Shut down the FBI.
I say Trump should put General Flynn in charge of consolidating and cleaning up ALL of our “intelligence” agencies. Who better than Flynn would know what needs to be done?
Yup. They made an example out of him.
Flynn needs to be pardoned, exonerated, restored, and put in a place of honor.
Everyone involved in his torpedo job needs to be fired immediately, all pay stopped, all built up retirement depleted, and incarcerated. This was a travesty of justice. No, that’s too nice. This wasn’t justice at all. It was a bunch of Deep State unaccountable dweebs abusing their power for fun and profit.
Time to make them accountable. Squeeze them hard.