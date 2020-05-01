General Michael Flynn appears to have been a direct target of James Comey’s anti-Trump FBI. In newly unsealed FBI documents, the deep state is clearly out to bring down associates of President Trump, and their first target was General Michael Flynn. One of the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn was the disgraced Peter Strzok, and the goal of the entire interview was to coax Flynn into a lie. Will Flynn be exonerated? What’s the next step for President Trump?

Another voter ID law has been struck down by a leftist judge. What is so hard to understand about having an ID in order to vote? Plus, what is going on in Michigan with more protests and more lockdown orders?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

