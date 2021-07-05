Independence Day was one of those times where everyone could come together, united in celebration of the American ideals of freedom and liberty. Not any more. Now, Independence Day is an opportunity for the radical left to blast America — to attack the country, disparage the flag, and shun the national anthem.
The woke left and cancel culture mob were out in force over the 4th of July weekend, telling Americans just how bad America is. If they are so “unproud” to be an American, why don’t they just leave?
Former President Trump makes a call for patriotism at his Florida rally. Plus, is it time for Joe Biden to take a cognitive test?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below
To those who have an issue with the country—who is making you stay here? You people want to showcase your ignorance and hatred because you know you can get away with it here. Unlike in Communist countries such as North Korea where you may be placed in front of a firing squad—or China, where you may be re-educated—or Russia, where you may be placed in a labor camp—over here you’re protected under free speech.
So you moan and groan and complain about everything that you can construe as negative. You are not being compelled to stay here. And have you considered why so many people are migrating here from other countries if it is such a bad place? Anyway, if you want to get out of this wretched place, get you a passport and a one-way ticket and move on to Happy Land, wherever that may be.
They stay because they are hypocrites, and their minds have become so dark and evil they can’t control themselves! There’s no other country they want to go to because America’s the last country that Satan has been foaming at the mouth to tear down, all in preparation for the arrival of the Antichrist. Broad is the road to Hell… and it looks like a whole bunch of people are going to have no trouble finding it!
THEY stay, cause
A) They know in most other nations, they would be SHOT or locked up, if they had THIS MUCH HATRED TOWARDS their host nation.
B) They won’t get the govt handouts anywhere else
C) they are lying cowards, who REFUSE to go anywhere else.
How many of these whiney hateful millennial snowflakes do you think have ever served their country?
Or have ever done anything to serve others??
I am now at a point to where I saw this on Facebook:
If I’ve offended you (whiney hateful millennial snowflakes) , just know that from the bottom of my heart,
I really don’t give a sheeit.
Hand them a ticket to China and say goodby enjoy your new home.
Simple-LEAVE the US with a one way ticket. We don’t want you any of you here that hate this country and what are symbols stand for.
Be careful what is wished for, because it may end up being Harris or Pelosi…
“Unproud”?
It’s as if George Orwell had a crystal ball and knew exactly how we’d be “newspeaking” in the 21st century.
Nostradamus had nothing on this guy.
Get ready, folks. The end is near. The empire of Oceania is upon us. The Rise of Big Brother.
ALL hail our new alien overlords!! 🙂
GTFO !
We really, really need to re-institute the Draft. These weed-heads can then either serve their country and get straightened out or offed, or they can try fleeing to Canada like their honorable, brave grandpas did during Vietnam war.