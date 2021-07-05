Independence Day was one of those times where everyone could come together, united in celebration of the American ideals of freedom and liberty. Not any more. Now, Independence Day is an opportunity for the radical left to blast America — to attack the country, disparage the flag, and shun the national anthem.

The woke left and cancel culture mob were out in force over the 4th of July weekend, telling Americans just how bad America is. If they are so “unproud” to be an American, why don’t they just leave?

Former President Trump makes a call for patriotism at his Florida rally. Plus, is it time for Joe Biden to take a cognitive test?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

