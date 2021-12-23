Joe Biden continues to sink in the minds of American voters. Biden’s approval ratings are dismal, especially when it comes to the issue of the economy. Now, even CNN is making comparisons between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter. Who is worse?

Biden has brought on high gas prices, rising inflation, a border crisis, covid mismanagement, and more. Yet, Biden and Jen Psaki either blame Trump or covid for the problems. What is Jimmy Carter thinking about all of this?

The media are having a meltdown over Joe Manchin, but loved it when John McCain was a maverick. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the rechargeable batteries for electric cars.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

