Joe Biden continues to sink in the minds of American voters. Biden’s approval ratings are dismal, especially when it comes to the issue of the economy. Now, even CNN is making comparisons between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter. Who is worse?
Biden has brought on high gas prices, rising inflation, a border crisis, covid mismanagement, and more. Yet, Biden and Jen Psaki either blame Trump or covid for the problems. What is Jimmy Carter thinking about all of this?
The media are having a meltdown over Joe Manchin, but loved it when John McCain was a maverick. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the rechargeable batteries for electric cars.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Joe and Jill who visited Jimmy and Rosalyn. I never saw a mask on any of these communists during this visitation. I guess the communists do not have to “follow the science”, like they say they do! Maybe during this visit, the Bidens and Carters discussed how to destroy the United States economy!
Their masks are not physical ones—they are the sinister covers they hide behind to camouflage their deceitfulness from the public.
OF course not. The Hoipoi politicians, always NEVER PRACTICE what they preach.. ITS always been rules for THEE, but not me.
God knows exactly who lives by his word and who live by their own words. People can and are being deceived but praise God that The Almighty is in charge of judgement.
‘Ol Jimmy is celebrating tonight !!
When Carter was in office, nobody asked who the president was. Many knew Carter was president and that he was awful at the job. Even Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, a Democrat, said “F— Carter.” Now PinocchiJoe China Biden has many asking, “Who is president?” Carter’s brother, Billy, used the president’s car to shake down KhaDaffy Duck of Libya for money and sold Billy Beer. That does not hold a candle to what BlowHunter Biden does.
That’s because SOROS Was not controling things back then!