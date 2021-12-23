Rep. Mary Gay Scanlan said she was carjacked on the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the Pennsylvania congresswoman’s official Twitter account said that she was unhurt following the attack, which happened around 2:45 p.m.

“Congresswoman Scanlan was carjacked in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” reads the statement.

“I’m appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” tweeted Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace-one of our city’s parks.”

According to multiple reports, Scanlon was carjacked by two men who stole her possessions and vehicle.

The area of the carjacking is part of Scanlon’s 5th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.

