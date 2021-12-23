Rep. Mary Gay Scanlan said she was carjacked on the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
A statement from the Pennsylvania congresswoman’s official Twitter account said that she was unhurt following the attack, which happened around 2:45 p.m.
“Congresswoman Scanlan was carjacked in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” reads the statement.
“I’m appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” tweeted Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace-one of our city’s parks.”
According to multiple reports, Scanlon was carjacked by two men who stole her possessions and vehicle.
The area of the carjacking is part of Scanlon’s 5th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlan, a Democrat who wanted / wants social workers in place of the police. The police should have refused to help this lawless Congresswoman. Hey Mary, why didn’t you ask to have social workers solve your carjacking?
AND strange, how SWIFTLY THE 5 jackers, were arrested, when we STILL HAVE YET TO SEE even 1% o all those mass looters and rioters, even get arrested, LET ALONE CHARGED…
First, the criminals in Democrat run cities came and carjacked Postal vehicles carrying mail-in votes. Then they came after their fellow criminal people who paid them to do the first act. What made them think the second act would not follow the first? Next time if the first act is obedience to God, the second act will be obedience to YOU and respect for those you love, the best way to Better Build Back America that used to work for people of all colors or party affiliation when the American Yoke was easy, the burden was light.
Proverbs 22:6 “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”,,,,,, If we don’t teach our children to follow god, the world will teach them not to. and soon they all just follow squads of lost Democrats who end up following them like carjackers follow your cars.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney:
Note that crime is ramped in every socialist Democrat Party ruled city. (the poor little criminals have rights and need to be cuddled like a baby)
AND NOTE, they care NOT about crime, till ITS THEM WHO GET victimized…
Then it’s all hands on deck to stop it.
Do either of these two women see a corelation between the liberal Democrat policies concerning the police and the justice system’s failure to prosecute criminals or releasing them back into the general population with what has happened to them? If not they are blinded by their party’s woke philosophy toward crime and the police, meaning nothing will change!
Actually, they are blinded by satan, and they are psychotically opposed to the only thing that will open their eyes. The Word of God.
THEIR heads are too filled with ROT, to ever make that connection, Joe.
Glad she is okay. As Rush Limbaugh would say—this is a teachable moment—especially for this Democrat who wants to scale down the police presence. But look who she thanks for securing her safety.
At least she was willing to acknowledge the Philly PD had a hand in helping… or did she?
YOU can’t teach those who REFUSE TO LEARN though.
Rush often made that clear…
Mayor Kinney is just as responsible for the crime in his city as the criminals who do the crime. Those in custody will probably be released soon. I’m quite sure those perps feel quite safe in Philly. Way to go democrats!
I’d not be shocked to hear they were released with NO BAIL, by this evening…
The car jackers, and smash and grab thugs are all a direct result of the democrat run Administration and governors who have made it possible by protecting these criminals with no or very little jail time or probation – They can get by with anything if they are black – the new America – hate the white people and cops but if you are black, you get a pass, How come we haven’t seen anymore on the black guy who ran his car through a crowd at a holiday parade in Wisc. killing 8 and injuring 60 – This is all on the shoulders of the democrats in power today
The liberals who are ruining the cities under their control can only be changed by this type and worse crimes being committed against them and their families. You see liberals only learn the hard way. Their intelligence levels stifle their ability to foresee the grave conditions their choices create.
ASSUMING they even learn then.
Perhaps these liberals will soon learn that what goes around will come around for them.
Let’s just say it loud and proud: She is a BLM/defund the police democrat. The people who car jacked her were TWO BLACK MALES. I called this “Delicious Karma”.
Yeah and they should walk. They would if they would have done this to you.
Whats the bet she will REFUSE TO ACKNOWLEDGE they were BLACK MALES….
Did she call the police? Did she call 911? After being a Democrat wanting to defund the police? They sure did respond quick… But it’s because she’s one of the “elites”. What about the rest of us?
That is why for MONTHS NOW< since this whole Bull started, i've been wanting to see the COPS CREATE A "DO NOT respond to 911 calls from list", starting with EVERY FLIPPING ONE OF THESE commucrat mayors and governors.. THEN ADDING IN EVERY OTHER Democrat politician!
They get in need for 911s help, TELL THEM "Sorry, but call your local BLM rep!"
Who are the 5 they have in custody ??? Why no names and pictures ??? Attacking and carjacking a congresswoman, should be a federal crime .???
No comment from the Soros DA Larry Krasner on this latest incident? He seems to think crime isn’t a problem in “Filthadelphia”. It’s a shame we can’t force a recall election on him!
I’m appalled that POLICE got involved with this! Aren’t we supposed to defund and disband the police?
So, no other carjacking crimes have incensed the mayor to this point? High dudgeon over a ruling elite being victimized like the hoi polloi?
Hell, i doubt she evne CARES ABOUT Other carjacking victims, LET ALONE could name even just ONE of them.
Interesting that the Liberal Media never mentioned that she was a Defund The Police Leftist Democrap.
it is a total shame that the place where liberty and freedom started and now is a septic tank of liberal evil,along with
washington dc new york city might as well say the whole northeast part of america has turned to crud socialist evil.
Not to mention the whole left coast…
Should of had a handgun for protection. NO maybe not, might have shot herself. Just can’t stop laughing about this one, but glad no one was injured. You knew that this would happen sooner or later.
The question is now, will she turn to CRIME Prevention?
Well, if this happened to one of us do you think anyone would have been arrested? I think they should all be released immediately, no bail necessary. They shouldn’t have even been arrested. Tired of this two-tiered so-called justice system we now have in this country.
YUP!
Hell no.. HECK WE may be charged with ‘racism’ for even DARING TO REPORT the crime…