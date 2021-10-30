The Biden administration is considering cash payments to illegal aliens who were separated during the Trump administration. As if Joe Biden hasn’t already provided enough incentives for people to illegally enter the country, now he’s willing to dole out money too.

Illegal alien families, aided by the ACLU and other law firms, have filed suit against the government for being separated when they entered the country illegally. With the border crisis continuing, should these migrants be paid?

A judge has stepped in and blocked Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for certain employees. Plus, Republican Glenn Youngkin surges in the race for Virginia governor.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

