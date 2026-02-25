Empty Seats GOPUSA Staff | Feb 25, 2026 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 21 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, destructive, corrupt, dishonest, immoral, self-serving, lying Democrat Party Cult its disciple congress and follower voters.
Have become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
The party of Disgrace !
I laughed, when i saw them ALL REMAIN citing and NOT clapping, when trump talked about that UKRANIAN WOMAN who died last year.
You’d think a party who was all FOR UKRAINE, would stand for her.
But no.
EVERY GOP person running this november, needs to PLASTER SCENES from this address on their ads!
Democrats have always worked for themselves and not the people… and the one exception ended up shot by the corrupt Democrats!