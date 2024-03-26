Liberal Mindset GOPUSA Staff | Mar 26, 2024 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 13 votes. Please wait... Share:
The typical mental derangement of Democrat Party supporters. They are like the rats in the “Piped Piper” fairytale, the rats blindly followed the Piped Piper to their own destruction.
The Democrat party cult and their supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics. Democrat Party cult disciples are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive self-fabricated lies and beliefs.
What always makes me chuckle, is when dems call Trump a Wanna be tyrant or dictator.
IF HE WAS REALLY A TYRANT< none of them would still be allowed to walk FREE, heck, some may not even be alive…
If the DemonRats could resurrect Hitler Stalin or Mao, they would vote for them. Even worse, if Satan were in human form, they’d vote for him because he’s a Dem.
Seeing how much they LOVE CHINA i wouldn’t be shocked one bit to see them wanna vote for Mao!