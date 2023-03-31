. A.F. Branco | Mar 31, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 3.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
This N.Y. DA Bragg and his corrupt Grand Jury needs to be charged with conspiracy and be put in prison.
“Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria was Stalin’s chief of the Soviet secret police apparatus, the NKVD. It was Beria, infamously, who said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.””
It is merely a Liberal posse seeking to fulfill a fantasy of imprisoning a well-known Conservative just to show that they can. Bragg is trying to live up to his name—he wants something to brag about. Sista Girl in New York think she be all dat. Both of them are sorry-a** schmucks who deserve a long. fast, and hard fall.