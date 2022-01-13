Joe Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, is being implicated in the effort by the White House to label concerned parents as domestic terrorists. As more parents speak out at school board meetings, the radical left is on the attack. Biden, Cardona, and the left want Americans to think that speaking out at a meeting is an act of domestic terrorism.

The left desperately want to maintain their control over education. They understand that their goal of indoctrinating children will not work if parents know what is going on. That’s why Joe Biden’s education department is involved all the way to the top in the war on parents.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul spar over covid and “the science.” Plus, Joe Biden continues to promote the politics of division.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

