Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fired back at President Biden after the latter’s flawed election overhaul speech in Georgia on Tuesday, with the GOP leader saying the speech “undermines democracy.”

McConnell torched the president from the Senate floor on Wednesday, tearing into Biden over his widely panned speech, calling it a “deliberately divisive” and one that was “designed to pull our country further apart.”

The top Senate Republican said Biden “called millions of Americans his domestic enemies” in the speech and “shouted that if you disagree with him, you’re George Wallace.”

“George Wallace?” McConnell continued. “If you don’t pass the laws he wants, you’re Bull Connor, and if you oppose giving Democrats untrammeled, one-party control of the country, well you’re Jefferson Davis.”

– Read more at Fox News

President Biden’s Georgia speech on the Democratic push for voting rights legislation, calling it “profoundly unpresidential.”

In a scathing address on the Senate floor, the Kentucky Republican accused Biden of calling millions of Americans “domestic enemies” while comparing “a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors.”

“How profoundly, profoundly unpresidential,” McConnell said. “Look, I’ve known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at that podium yesterday.”

– Read more at the NY Post

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton: Biden’s voting address was a ‘you’re going to hell’ speech, not a vote-getting one

“I thought it was a good speech,” Sharpton said. “Now, in this particular case, dealing with my friend and brother Joe, if he was trying to get votes, it was not the vote-getting speech … I’m a minister. Either you get up, and you try to persuade people of their sins and appeal to their better angels. But when they come to church, and they still have the jug of whiskey up under the pew, you say, you’re going to hell. I think he gave a ‘you’re going to hell’ speech.”

– Fox News Source