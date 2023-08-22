As the Republican presidential contenders prepare for the first GOP debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finds his campaign stalled in the water. Why has DeSantis failed to catch on? Is it just the power of former President Trump, or is the DeSantis campaign to blame?
As DeSantis falls, challenger Vivek Ramaswamy is picking up steam. With an America First agenda, Ramaswamy is starting to emerge as a true alternative for those who love Trump’s policies but who are looking for a different delivery.
The media are making a new push to “mask up.” Plus, while off on yet another vacation, Joe Biden decides to finally visit Maui.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
There is nothing wrong with DeSantis. It is simply not his time because of the momentum of Donald Trump, and the public notion that Trump started something that he was unable to finish. People want Trump to take what he learned in his first term (corruption and socialist agenda of the Washington D.C. power brokers), and act on that knowledge to clean it up in the next four years. I think he can and will do it if he gets in. Ron DeSantis should bide his time which may very come in 2028, at which time Trump will have set the stage for continuing the business of government according to constitutional principles.
I agree with you. If Trump wasn’t running and he had backed DeSantis – he would be the top runner. If DeSantis had waited to see if Trump was going to run and waited until 2028 it would have been better for his political career. I’m afraid this will only hurt him.
Nah, DeSantis will be fine.
He’s only going to get more exposure and that is good for him. And us, quite frankly.
Whoever gets the nomination, Trump or Ron, I’ll vote for. It will come down to either of those two.
OR Vivek. IMO he’s just as good as Ron is.
There are plenty of Democrat baskets of deplorables to concentrate on rather than our fellow Republicans,,,,Like our Hair sniffing President who goes to Democrat incompetency burned out Maui for vacation, beach, sunshine and the ability to get high sniffing the burnt Maui Wowie Marijuana residue off the Maui Women’s hair, still totally ignoring showing up to this day at the Train Wrecks and ground contaminations in Palestine Ohio, that he and his environMENTALLY deranged unhappy but gay Secretary of transportation created in their incompetency of failed governance. Ramaswamy is only gaining notoriety because he is the liberal educated and graduated, main stream media flavor of the day, Republican dark skinned darling of the Democrat media, who is destined to be dumped and demeaned just like Trump and DeSantis as soon as they became potent enough to expose the impotency of all the democrat political arguments and failed policies. The last thing we need is another Obama, politically correct skin colored sweet talking feel-good’r whose main talent is to make THE PEOPLE feel good all the while being mentally manipulated and financially fleeced. Why has the media not vetted him? Like they failed to vet Obama? If Ram is a Swamy, that makes him a Hindu acetic or religious leader, not a Red-Blooded American male. Swamy can also mean seamy, disreputable or shady. Let’s hope we find out which he is BEFORE the election.
Ramaswamy shot himself in the foot, or worse, by stating he will cut off all aid to Israel, our most important ally.
The problem with DeSantis?
He’s honest.
And honest is a bad policy in Rome.
I’m glad he’s my Governor.