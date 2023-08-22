As the Republican presidential contenders prepare for the first GOP debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finds his campaign stalled in the water. Why has DeSantis failed to catch on? Is it just the power of former President Trump, or is the DeSantis campaign to blame?

As DeSantis falls, challenger Vivek Ramaswamy is picking up steam. With an America First agenda, Ramaswamy is starting to emerge as a true alternative for those who love Trump’s policies but who are looking for a different delivery.

The media are making a new push to “mask up.” Plus, while off on yet another vacation, Joe Biden decides to finally visit Maui.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

