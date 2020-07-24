Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vying to become the worst mayor in America. Now, with the Portland protests and riots, Mayor Ted Wheeler is a close second, but the Chicago violence that just keeps growing gives Lori Lightfoot the edge. Black Lives Matter should be doing something about Chicago, but neither Lightfoot nor BLM is helping solve the problem. Instead, she bashes President Trump AND the Chicago police union, calling the police union president a “clown.”

President Trump has canceled the Republican National Convention which was to be held next month in Jacksonville, FL. Democrats are, of course, playing politics with the announcement. Plus, Google said it fixed a “glitch” that was affecting search results for conservative websites.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel