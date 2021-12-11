Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying that people who are hosting Christmas or other holiday gatherings should require proof of vaccination before any guest is allowed in the door. Fauci is not following the science, but instead, he’s following the politics. How do you think Fauci’s advice will go over?

Fauci seems to think freedom and the Constitution are optional. That our founding documents are simply guidelines. In addition, Fauci keeps pushing vaccines and boosters and is hinting that very soon, the booster will be required for “fully vaccinated” status.

A female swimmer speaks out regarding a man breaking women’s swimming records. Plus, the Senate passes a resolution to nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel