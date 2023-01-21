The U.S. has now reached its debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion, and the Biden administration and Democrats are calling for the limit to be raised. Republicans are willing to raise the debt limit, but are calling for corresponding spending cuts. Who will blink first?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department has taken “extraordinary measures” which will put off possible financial default until early June. This gives the government time to forge a solution. Can it be done?

A Connecticut Democrat wants children vaccinated without parental consent. Plus, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in trouble… again.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

