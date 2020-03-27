The House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly approved a more than $2 trillion package to combat the coronavirus pandemic and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the outbreak’s spread.
The legislation, approved by voice vote despite 11th-hour drama arising from a GOP lawmaker’s objections, amounts to the costliest stimulus plan in U.S. history. It includes stimulus checks for most Americans, boosted unemployment aid, help for small business as well as a massive loan fund for corporations – at a time when unemployment is surging at a record pace, a consequence of businesses closing in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
The bill, already approved by the Senate, now goes to President Trump’s desk.
This is an excerpt from Fox News. Read more here.
Comment by disqus_Kae4EjT6et
Posted in AOC blames GOP for not granting checks to all immigrants Mar 27, 15:23
Comment by blondii
Posted in Trump vs. The Media: Guess who’s winning? Joe Biden sounds off on new unemployment numbers Mar 27, 15:03
Comment by TruePatriotInTx
Posted in Dr. Deborah Birx dismisses doomsday COVID-19 death toll Mar 27, 14:52
Comment by Leonidas
Posted in Colorado Springs callers flood dispatch lines to report those not following stay-at-home-order Mar 27, 14:34
Comment by Leonidas
Posted in President Donald Trump, John Kerry blast GOP Rep. Thomas Massie for not backing stimulus bill Mar 27, 14:31