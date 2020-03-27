Comedian Kathy Griffin slammed President Trump from her hospital bed, saying she was being kept in a coronavirus isolation ward after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Ms. Griffin accused the president of “lying” about the prevalence of testing for COVID-19 and blamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Vice President Mike Pence’s coronavirus task force for her purportedly not being able to obtain a test for the virus.

Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: “Just reported that the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

Hours later, Ms. Griffin responded: “He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST”

Kathy Griffin is HOME from the hospital. Was it a publicity stunt? You decide.

Ms. Griffin included two photos in her tweet — one that appeared to show the view from her hospital bed and another that showed her wearing a protective mask over her nose and mouth.

The comedian’s hospitalization comes one week after the death of her 99-year-old mother, Maggie Griffin.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.