ALBANY — Bars, restaurants and gyms across New York must close by 10 p.m. and private parties will be limited to 10 people, as part of new coronavirus restrictions that Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo’s curfew comes as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the country and parts of Staten Island are now facing new lockdowns after being identified as a micro-cluster by the state.

All establishments licensed by the State Liquor Authority must close at 10 p.m. but eateries can do curbside food-only pickup later. The governor also said that private house parties, which he called the third “great spreader,”will be capped at 10 attendees.

“We’re seeing a global COVID surge and New York is a ship on the COVID tide,” the governor said during a call with reporters. “Today, we’ve seen the country set a new record in terms of COVID cases. It is really getting much, much worse by the day.”

All of the new rules will go into effect on Friday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced similar restrictions on restaurants earlier this week.

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough in gyms. It’s tough on everyone. It’s tough on everyone,” Cuomo said. “I would say we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it had to be operationalized, but we see the finish line.”

“Losing money hurts,” he added, “but money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever.”

