A CNN staffer has admitted to an undercover investigative reporter that for the last four years, the network prioritized getting Donald Trump out of office over doing journalism.

Project Veritas has struck again. This time, James O’Keefe and his team got CNN executives to talk about their opposition to Donald Trump and how the network actively conspired to throw him out of office in the 2020 election. This is CNN technical director Charlie Chester in a Part 1 video that was released on Tuesday (see below, along with Part 2):

Chester: “Look what we did. We got Trump out. I am a hundred percent gonna say it, and I hundred percent believe it, that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out.”

Chester says the network did everything it could to make Trump look weak and ill, and at the same time somehow make the aging and seemingly confused Joe Biden look youthful and energetic:

Chester: “We would always show shots of [Biden] jogging … and him in aviator shades. Like, you paint him as a young geriatric.”

The CNN technical director, says O’Keefe, actually admitted to his undercover reporter that the network intentionally tried to mislead the public. “For years, we’ve heard that CNN is the most trusted name in news – but a CNN director is on tape telling us that they’re propaganda,” the videographer states.

O’Keefe is referring to Chester’s account that CNN decided to bring in medical experts to speculate about Trump’s fitness to serve as president:

Chester: “[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation – that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it …. We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. I think that’s propaganda.”

And Chester says the activism is not going to stop with President Trump:

Chester: “Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.

“[COVID] will taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit …. Be prepared, it’s coming. Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN …. Fear sells.”

On that topic, Chester was asked who would make the decision about how to convey the impact of climate change: “Head of the network,” he responds, adding: “Zucker, yeah.”

Parts 1 and 2 of the interview appear below:

—-

