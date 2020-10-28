Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, claimed in an interview Tuesday that the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son’s business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk.

Bobulinski, in an interview with Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president’s brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.

This is an excerpt from the Fox News story. Read more… Watch the full interview below.