President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he has granted a ‘full pardon’ to his former national security adviser, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, ending a legal saga brought about by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

The White House later in the day sent out a statement saying that Flynn “should never have been prosecuted” and that the pardon ends “the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man.”

– Read more at Fox News