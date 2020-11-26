President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he has granted a ‘full pardon’ to his former national security adviser, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, ending a legal saga brought about by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The White House later in the day sent out a statement saying that Flynn “should never have been prosecuted” and that the pardon ends “the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man.”
