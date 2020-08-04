The new message is loud and clear about American history. It says our country is racist and rotten to the core because of the sins of our past. The past cannot be forgiven, no way, no how, no matter what we do.

Given this line in the sand, and efforts to erase history, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify federal funds for Planned Parenthood.

The organization’s foundation is 100% racist. The founder wanted to keep Blacks from reproducing. Just ask Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, which wants to disassociate from its founder as the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum.

We hear about our country’s unfixable racist foundation mostly from far-left white protesters who torment minority communities while chanting “Black lives matter.”

We hear it when governments eliminate Columbus Day.

We hear it when statues come down because the people they commemorate lived in a different time in which people held ignorant racist views.

We hear it when the New York Times reconstructs American history to tie the founding of our country with a slave ship that arrived in 1619. This country did not exist for another 157 years, but let’s not get all tripped up by facts.

We hear it when the New York Times Magazine tells us three days before the July Fourth holiday that our country’s foundation is helplessly cracked. We’re stuck with a caste system like that of “Nazi Germany.”

The caste system supports “a fixed and embedded ranking of human value that sets the presumed supremacy of one group against the presumed inferiority of other groups on the basis of ancestry and often immutable traits, traits that would be neutral in the abstract but are ascribed life-and-death meaning in a hierarchy favoring the dominant caste, whose forebears designed it.”

Try to ignore how the Black author of this screed, Isabel Wilkerson, has written a bestselling book and won a Pulitzer Prize in a Nazi-like caste system that ostensibly hates her.

No American living today has been a plantation slave or owned a plantation slave. Yet, Wilkerson is not entirely wrong.

Although we no longer have slavery, Jim Crow laws or forced segregation, we have Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood.

It is alive and well, selling nearly 400,000 abortions annually and getting about $700 million in taxpayer funds each year. The organization has $2 billion in net assets and about $1.6 billion in net revenue.

Sanger was a self-professed eugenicist who founded The Negro Project as a way to prevent Blacks from reproducing. Sanger explained her fear of “negroes” discovering her racial cleansing agenda in a 1939 letter to Dr. C.J. Gamble — founder of the Human Betterment League, a business that forcibly sterilized Blacks.

“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” Sanger wrote.

She pitched her ethnic-cleansing agenda at a Ku Klux Klan rally.

A study by Protecting Black Lives found Planned Parenthood operates nearly 80% of its abortion facilities within predominantly minority neighborhoods. The Centers for Disease Control found Black women make up 14% of the childbearing population in the U.S. and obtain 36% of abortions.

If Sanger lived today, she would consider this “progress” in a quest “to exterminate the Negro population.”

We have complained of this institutionalized racism for years, joining a handful of scattered voices lost in a forest. Today, we’re joined by none other than Planned Parenthood.

For decades and into this month, the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Manhattan Health Clinic sported the name “Margaret Sanger.” No more, and they did not mince words.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” said a statement by Karen Seltzer, the chair of the New York affiliate’s board.

Acknowledging the stifling of minority populations is a good first step, but the organization — on a national scale — should do considerably more. Rather than pitch abortions to minority women like they’re selling used cars, Planned Parenthood should devote time, money and effort toward helping minority women, and any women who struggle economically, to keep and provide for their unborn children. If federal funding of this multibillion-dollar corporation continues, which it should not, the funds should be used only to help women keep and provide for their babies.

We need the Black community and other minority populations to survive, grow and flourish economically, educationally and culturally.

Aggressively aborting minority children does not move us in that direction. It only sustains Sanger’s disgusting and racist eugenics campaign.

The Gazette editorial board

