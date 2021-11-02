Conservative radio host Dan Bongino threatened his employer with an on-air ultimatum Monday, saying he would quit his popular radio show if the company did not do away with an imposed COVID vaccine mandate.

‘You can have me, or you can have the mandate. But you can’t have both of us,’ Bongino told Cumulus Media during an October 18 airing of The Dan Bongino Show.

Cumulus, which owns the network that airs The Dan Bongino Show, announced to employees in August that it would require them to be vaccinated by the end of September in an effort to return to the office on October 11.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

———————————-

———————————-

WLS midday host Dan Bongino threatens to quit over Cumulus Media vaccine mandate

Cumulus Media, owner of news/talk WLS 890-AM and more than 400 other radio stations nationwide, is on a collision course with some of its biggest personalities over the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees.

Dan Bongino, who took over Rush Limbaugh’s coveted midday slot (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays) in May, is threatening to quit — even though he already was vaccinated on the advice of his doctors because he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I’m not really happy with the company I work with right here,” Bongino told listeners last week. “I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical. I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection. I believe they’re broad-based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine. And they’re antithetical to everything I believe in.

_ Read more at the Daily Herald