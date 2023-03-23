Kamala Harris won’t say if Joe Biden is running, but Harris said that she’s ready to run for vice president again. Harris was recently unable to answer what the vice president role is, and she consistently polls worse than Joe Biden. Will Biden keep Harris on the ticket?

Joe Biden’s pick for vice president has clearly shown that she can’t handle the job. From “board czar” to supply chain guru to climate envoy, Harris has failed at every task.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg fires back on House GOP members. Plus, criticism pours in over Joe Biden’s first presidential veto.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

