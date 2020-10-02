Halloween in Chicago isn’t canceled after all.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday unveiled a series of rules for the holiday that she said will allow people to celebrate safely, including a requirement that everyone, including candy-givers, wear masks.

Candy-givers are also asked to leave a light on or hang a sign in their window letting people know whether they’re participating in the holiday while following social distancing rules and providing hand sanitizer, according to the city’s rules.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to stay on the move in groups of six people or less, avoid sticking their hand into candy bowls, and wait until they get home and wash their hands to eat candy, the rules said.

The city doesn’t want to see any haunted houses this year and also forbids house parties “large or small,” the rules said.

“This year more than ever it is important to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “With these guidelines we are making sure that children and adults that want to enjoy Halloween can do so without putting themselves or their community at risk.”

The city will also host what it calls “Halloweek” activities, including programs from the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library, which will be available at chicagohalloweek.org.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health released state guidelines for trick-or-treating this Halloween, which falls on a Saturday this year.

While the state said “the safest way to celebrate is to stay home,” IDPH said trick-or-treaters this year should only travel with other members of their household. And, both trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy must wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance at all times.

Haunted houses are prohibited under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, but one-way haunted forests or walks are allowed in Illinois as long as 6-foot distance is maintained. State guidelines also allow for adult or bar parties have to follow the limit of 50 people or under 50% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is fewer.

